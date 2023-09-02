A recent column in The New Mexican about the impending demise of Santa Fe’s outlet mall was a nostalgic trip down memory lane — back when driving miles to a cluster of stores in the boondocks had the anticipatory thrill of juicy bargains.
My perspective took shape nearly 10 years ago while chairing the city’s Long-Range Planning Committee. We were tasked with analysis of Santa Fe’s three malls: DeVargas, Santa Fe Place and the outlets.
“Re-malling” was a hot topic among planners nationwide, as America’s mega-malls slipped into Amazon-induced comas. No one knew what to do with them, other than just letting them become zombie playgrounds.
Housing seemed a logical solution, but architecture of enclosed malls does not lend itself to housing transitions. Reed Liming, then director of long-range planning, shepherded the work of the committee and consultants.
Our conclusion was DeVargas and Santa Fe Place malls were healthy with good occupancy and no sign of national trends of failure. The outlet mall, however, was a different story; it had been limping on life support for years.
So, we imagined what its future could be. It was before Presbyterian hospital bought land from Las Soleras partners and before apartments sprung up on the south side. Pulte was underway with single-family subdivisions, but we accurately presumed the balance of the area’s residential development was higher density.
We recognized the burgeoning south side of town had no “there there.” Unlike downtown or even midtown, the endless stretches of car-driven retail down lower Cerrillos and Airport roads have limited walkability.
The outlet mall, on the other hand, is like a Santa Fe-style Disney re-creation of a downtown core. It turns New Urbanism on its head, which contends walkable services and retail follow high-density buildout, which never seems to happen.
A letter to the editor from Susan Arones recently bemoaned the prospect of the outlet becoming more apartments. Then she wrote: “Given the shortage of grocery stores, retail establishments and eateries on the south side, this location would be ideal for a coffee shop, Trader Joes’s, restaurant, taproom and perhaps a music venue.”
Susan must have been a fly on the wall at committee discussions back in 2015, because it’s exactly what we suggested as its highest and best use. We imagined carving factory outlet stores into smaller office and retail venues, creating more plaza-facing facades. We also saw one or two more floors of apartments and condominiums above the retail to guarantee its vibrancy as a town center.
With more than 120,000 square feet of ground-floor retail, every added story could support 120 or more dwelling units. That’s 250 new homes on essentially free land.
It’s clear the Las Soleras buildout will be of mixed use with a predominance of high-density residential. The acreage of asphalt built to accommodate old interstate shoppers would be perfect now for people going “downtown” for a lunchtime bite and to run a few errands.
Unlike Arones, I believe the property can serve multiple needs, with housing a priority, but only if it goes up.
It would take a unique developer to pull it off, since developing and managing commercial property is not typically done by residential developers or vice versa. It would take someone who knows the community inside out and has shown outside-the-box creativity. Jeff Branch and Columbus Capital, I’m looking at you.
Forensic due diligence would seem impossible before the Sept. 11 auction. Someone could be buying a pig in a poke. Thirty years ago, it was way out there. Now, it’s a ready-made town center wrapped with housing. Hopefully someone with vision will see its potential.