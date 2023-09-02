A recent column in The New Mexican about the impending demise of Santa Fe’s outlet mall was a nostalgic trip down memory lane — back when driving miles to a cluster of stores in the boondocks had the anticipatory thrill of juicy bargains.

My perspective took shape nearly 10 years ago while chairing the city’s Long-Range Planning Committee. We were tasked with analysis of Santa Fe’s three malls: DeVargas, Santa Fe Place and the outlets.

“Re-malling” was a hot topic among planners nationwide, as America’s mega-malls slipped into Amazon-induced comas. No one knew what to do with them, other than just letting them become zombie playgrounds.

