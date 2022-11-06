Downsizing homeowners often expect they’ll improve their retirement income stream if they buy a newer, smaller house that costs less than what their older, larger family house sells for. Less expensive utility costs, fewer home maintenance costs, lower property taxes, right?
All these expectations make sense, but downsizing homeowners need to learn more about the hidden costs involved with downsizing. (One good resource is the “move-or-stay-put calculator,” available from the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College: https://squaredaway.bc.edu/calculators/move-or-stay-put.) Moreover, prospective downsizers need to get real about what both smaller and larger for-sale houses actually cost — especially in these days of soaring interest rates, inflation and stock market volatility.
By the end of September, the Federal Reserve had raised interest rates four times in 2022 to combat a 40-year-high inflation rate. The effect of those hikes on the housing market, according to the National Association of REALTORS, is that overall home prices dropped from all-time highs. The drop in home prices may be intended to offset the higher mortgage loan interest rates homebuyers will pay.
A lower for-sale price means that downsizing sellers may not make as much money on their home sale as they’d anticipated. Even with lower for-sale prices, they may also have to spend money to renovate their out-of-date kitchens or popcorn ceilings just to sell their homes.
Consider the downsizing sellers’ problems relative to the problems of many potential homebuyers. Younger buyers with growing families are most likely the ones wanting and needing the larger homes downsizers are selling, and they simply can’t afford to pay higher rates over the life of new mortgage loans. For example, according to Mortgage News Daily, as of late September, with mortgage rates officially standing at a 20-year high of 7%, homebuyers were paying at least an additional $1,000/month on a new $400,000 mortgage.
How are downsizing sellers attempting to achieve their goals while potentially making less money and/or having “extra” costs when selling their homes? Some sellers are turning to bridge loans to cover unanticipated lower returns on their house sale, unanticipated renovation costs and/or unanticipated dual mortgage costs (if, for example, their house doesn’t sell and they’ve already bought their smaller home). Or, when their houses sell too fast — before they have already chosen their smaller home — many of them are using bridge loans to cover unanticipated rental costs until they find their downsized homes.
(Potential buyers still able to carry higher monthly mortgage payments are now shopping for smaller homes with smaller price tags and smaller monthly mortgage rates. Buyers who can’t afford those higher monthly mortgage payments are simply dropping out of the housing market altogether and continuing to rent.)
Two other issues downsizers need to pay attention to are closing costs and taxes. Home sellers, NOT home buyers, pay closing costs. According to Zillow, closing costs can hit between 8–10% of the home sale price.
With regard to taxes, downsizers need to research what the new destination’s taxes and property taxes will be, particularly when they move from one location to another. Why? Every locality determines how much it taxes on retirement income and on capital gains. This means that downsized property taxes may not be less than the larger family home’s taxes, depending on the new home’s value and its tax rate.
Then there are the long-term capital gains taxes. They generally run from zero percent to 15–20%, depending on the homeowner’s income during the year of the home sale. Capital gains taxes on appreciated home values, which skyrocketed during the pandemic, could crimp cash proceeds from the sale of the larger family home. Samantha Kennedy, a certified financial planner in Bellevue, Washington, suggests that homeowners of highly appreciated houses hold off on selling the house until the year the homeowner retires, when income likely drops. “If your income is lower,” she says, “you will have potentially lower capital gains tax.”