This column got corrected recently when it claimed there were no local banks risking loans on speculative home building and residential development.
There is one. Sadly, the banker is fixing to retire at the end of the year.
Wayne Miller is the epitome of old-school savvy in the rare art of assessing speculative possibilities in high-risk, high-reward lending to local builders and developers. It’s because he is local, knows the housing market and is a shrewd judge of character. In the past 15 years, that meant financing for eight different subdivisions at all price points. More than 400 new homes.
Born and raised in the Española Valley, Miller’s old enough to have seen the emergence of lowrider culture and hippie communes. His laconic cowboy nature takes it all in stride, mainly because that's who he is. The buttoned-down banker persona comes second.
He took a recent call while on horseback, enjoying a warm early afternoon on a trail near his ranch, and reflected on 43 years of Santa Fe banking and lending.
Banks come and go. They get bought out. Their names change. The good bankers roll with the punches and land on their feet, often in the same building. The bankers who know how to lend — and to whom — for speculative building and developing know it’s about relationships, not algorithms. They are a rare breed trending to endangered.
Miller has always been a downtown banker. For the past decade he’s managed a portfolio of lending for Seattle-based Washington Federal on Washington Avenue. When Washington Federal absorbed Charter Bank after the housing crash in 2009, he didn’t even need to change desks because he had occupied the same window office at Charter for years.
The past decade has seen the regionalization of local banks as the industry coalesced to compete with those deemed too big to fail by the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act. The too-big-to-fail brands have always been part of our local banking landscape, but rarely, if ever, lend for local speculative home building or development.
Even banks with Santa Fe or New Mexico in their names are often owned by out-of-state consortiums. It's been well established that multistate regional gobblers found purchasing local brands easier and safer than making loans. That centralization likely led to efficiencies and aggregate financial strength, but the art of lending that bankers like Miller performed has largely become a science devoid of necessary nuance.
The genius of Washington Federal was to have a chain of command that understood if Wayne Miller down in Santa Fe said it was solid, that was good enough. The bank didn’t need the algorithms of artificial intelligence and machine learning to prove it; it had Miller.
There are still a number of local bankers of Miller’s generation holding down the forts for regional masters who could probably match his proficiency, but for whatever reasons have never been granted the freedom to manage a portfolio of loans like Miller has been given, which is north of $40 million annually.
That amount of annual construction lending has a huge multiplier effect on our local economy. Virtually all of it is spent on local labor purchasing construction materials from local stores employing local labor buying things at local retailers, and on and on. For Miller, that knowledge is the greatest satisfaction.
Miller acknowledges Laura Gallegos at Washington Federal as key to his success for her administrative support and attention to detail. Hopefully, that old-school, relationship-based banking approach will have life long after Miller leaves.
