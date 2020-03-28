Around this time 15 years ago, in what was probably a fit of a midlife crisis, I decided to build a tiny house on property purchased on the banks of Cow Creek, midway between Lower Colonias and North San Ysidro. It was 15 acres with 400 yards of creek frontage. It went cheap because there were no building sites on the severely sloping land along the creek.
Undeterred, a reasonable spot was picked 200 yards in and work began. The challenge was 200 yards is as close as a vehicle can get, so every piece of building material was wheelbarrowed down the single-track path. Fortunately, the trail gently sloped to the site of the construction.
It wasn’t the first thing built on the land. The year before, after many camping trips and visits to the bushes, it was clear an outhouse was the first priority. So, we dug out a deep pit, lined it with concrete blocks core-filled with dirt mixed with cement and then built a comfortable one-holer above.
That project was done without power tools — just a handsaw, hammer and nails. It inspired the belief that a whole cabin could be built, albeit with a portable generator and power tools.
Because of the sloped site, the cabin was built on piers in the corners of the 12-foot by 16-foot box. Twelve and 16 are multiples of three and four. That matters, as any framer can tell you, because a three-four-five triangle proves a corner is perfectly square at 90 degrees.
The “five” dimension is the hypotenuse distance of the triangle measured from each end of the three and four legs. For geometry buffs, the formula is A2+B2=C2. That meant corner-to-corner measurements were easy to verify at exactly 20 feet.
It was a blissful spring, summer and fall, with family and friends coming out for day trips or weekend camping to help. The cabin is two stories with quick-rise ship stairs to a 10-foot by 10-foot sleeping loft. Below, one short wall is the kitchen wall with scavenged cabinets. The interior walls and ceiling are surfaced with tongue-in-groove aspen planks, which are a few shades lighter than pine.
One long wall faces an 8-foot by 20-foot open deck and full-length bench, also built on piers, that hover above the creek below. Is there running water? The answer’s yes, and it never stops running, right there in the creek. The cabin is light and bright with lots of windows, although they are a mishmash of brands. Contractors never throw out anything. In fact, the design of the cabin was driven by windows in the bone pile.
By the first winter, we could sleep inside, made cozy by a tiny potbellied stove. It is a magical place, and we still marvel that anyone can actually own property along a free-flowing New Mexico stream. It’s a weekend retreat for what we call key-camping, meaning you can open a door and walk in.
Today it serves as a self-isolation retreat for my son. He escaped from Brooklyn, N.Y., nine days ago. Five more to go. Today’s also his 32nd birthday. He’s in his happy place. I’m more than a little jealous.
