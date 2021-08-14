The relationship between builder and architect is symbiotic but often fraught with tension. On the other hand, they sometimes have mutual disdain for real estate brokers.
As someone who spent boyhood summers in Charlevoix, Mich., and has rarely missed a visit to the beautiful little resort town in more than 50 years, I can attest that my all-time favorite homes were designed and built by a man who never called himself anything but a real estate broker.
Earl A. Young was born in 1889 and died in 1975. He built only 26 homes, but every one has been cherished by thousands of visitors to the Lake Michigan town. A recently published book by David Miles, with photography by Mike Barton, called Boulders — The Life and Creations of Earl A. Young in Charlevoix, Michigan, is a book I’ve been waiting for all my life.
Young is a legend in Michigan for the whimsical homes he designed and built. Self-educated, he tried to make a go as an architecture student at the University of Michigan in 1908. Impatient with the curriculum, the feisty and opinionated teenager dropped out with a determination to find his own way.
He apprenticed himself to stonemasons, absorbed design and construction manuals and began his obsession with boulders. The Lake Michigan shoreline and the inland farms of the northern reaches of the Lower Peninsula are dotted with granite boulders called “glacial erratics,” deposited from receding glaciers of the Ice Age.
Young had the ability to catalogue in his mind where they lay for future collection over the decades. He reportedly could see how they would fit together even before they got to his building sites. Young was barely over 5 feet tall, but he was persuasive and determined.
Curious farmers were amused to see him show up in their fields with a truck and crane to haul off the boulders he prized for future homes. He dumped them on the shoreline for later retrieval when he began developing a subdivision on Lake Michigan in 1924 called Boulder Park.
The 1920s was the heyday of Midwestern summertime resort wealth. Exclusive private clubs with Victorian mansion “cottages” thrilled with bootlegged Canadian hooch and nonstop partying. Sleek sloops and shiny mahogany Chris-Craft launches plied the clear lake waters.
Young bucked the norm and delivered small, quirky cottages to discerning clients willing to trust the man who never drew a plan for any home he built. He was known to walk a lot with a client and stand in a spot and tell them the living room and fireplace will be here, the kitchen will be over there and the bedrooms back there. Sometimes he’d just sketch the floor plan in the dirt with a stick.
He drove his clients and tradesmen crazy, but the finished products were stunning, and no two were alike. Undulating cedar shake rooflines, stone chimneys capped with melting cement, corner boulders as big as refrigerators and one-of-a-kind stone fireplaces were his hallmarks.
In his later career, he experimented with horizontal motifs of white limestone slabs that would have had nods of approval from the master builders of Chaco Canyon. His homes have been called Tolkien houses, mushroom houses, gnome homes and Early Mother Goose.
As much as they are loved for exterior artistry, they weren’t architecturally perfect. Kitchens and bathrooms were impractical afterthoughts, and ceiling heights often suited his small stature. But they must be seen to be believed.
Boulders is only available for purchase through the Charlevoix Historical Society. Visit www.chxhistory.com for a Mushroom House Tours preview. As a builder, Earl Young was my inspiration.
