The HOAs of life

I’ve always been a renter. I come from a family of renters. I come from a loud, effusive Sicilian family of blue-collar cussers who rent. Adulting, I’ve lived alone twice and relied on a “sharing economy” by living with roommates to afford a single mom’s teacher’s salary.
In 2015, I bought a house in Santa Fe after I could no longer afford to rent. Amid all the closing paperwork, I didn’t read the barely discernible covenants I’d signed. I was so green about homeownership that it didn’t cross my mind that I couldn’t do specific things unless I undertook them illegally.
I’d heard about homeowners associations (HOAs) and neighborhood covenants before. Still, other than an early realization that a hot pink exterior trim might bring some haters, I didn’t consider much else. Compared to Southside Chicago, where I grew up in cramped, chain-linked Section 8 housing, I’ve always felt kinda fancy. It’s all relative. I think I’m rocking some kind of American Dream every time I manage to pay my mortgage and still eat. That definition isn’t shared by everyone.
HOAs, considered the original sharing economy, were normalized in the 1960s when professionals headed to the suburbs for a larger, more manicured piece of the American Dream. From the get-go, homeowners sought and created opportunities to balance the cost of their expanded square footage and longer commutes.
Historically, HOAs were meant to be a local marketplace where residents intentionally uplifted and invested to sustain and connect to the community. HOAs were also ways for homeowners to dictate and concretize their quality of life by enacting bylaws that defined dos and don’ts and what is and isn’t attractive in a specific neighborhood.
No longer does an individual have to be tethered to a home to feel a sense of community and connection: Companies like Airbnb, WeWork and Uber make it easy to travel and feel at home everywhere. A report by the United Nations in 2022 entitled “Sharing Economy, and Its Effects on Housing Markets” explains, “the term ‘sharing economy’ refers to various actions and sharing the use of services, assets, property, spaces or capital, between two or more people.”
There are many advantages to how this new economy sustains and boosts prices. However, when talking about local issues, relationships, values and a functioning neighborhood marketplace, many wonder how short-term and new participants will affect such fast-paced and many-layered frameworks.
The Covid-19 pandemic led many to find free alternatives to HOAs and other “sharing economies” through the local organizing and outreach of Santa Fe Mutual Aid. According to their website, Earthcare YUCCA and Poder Familiar lead Santa Fe Mutual Aid. The group is described as “a network of community volunteers working to support one another, friends, family, and neighbors to meet each other’s basic survival needs at this critical time. It is a system of community-to-community support and organization for resource sharing, information dissemination, and resilience-building.”
Who gets priority in a local economy existing in a global marketplace? Whose values and voices do we focus our attention and cash on and on what scale in today’s sharing economy? Do homeowners have the same decision-making dibs as they did in the past?
Casa Alegre residents in Midtown may soon find out. Salazar Elementary School crossing guard and Neighborhood Association Vice President Bill Adrian has taken on organizing Casa Alegre residents regarding growing “concerns about safety from the increased crime in the neighborhood, safety on the streets due to increased traffic, and the increased presence of encampments and pandering due to the increase in homelessness.”
This January at Salazar Elementary School, Principal Alyssa Maestas welcomed the group of over 40. She stressed her excitement and support for expanding the school’s relationship with the neighborhood association as the Casa Alegre landscape shifts. The remainder of the meeting was mostly spent on a Q&A with Santa Fe Police Captain Bryan Martinez, where safety and muffler noise were the focus. Plans to coordinate childcare and refreshments at future meetings were made. Many expressed a desire to learn more about the covenants in the neighborhood after recently learning that some still include racist and exclusionary components.
In a December 24, 2022 article in The New Mexican by Claudia L Silva, entitled “Lawmakers Hope to Repeal Old Racist Property Covenants,” Silva details proposed legislation to update discriminatory and racist property covenants. The article cites Santa Fe County Clerk Katharine Clark, stating, “A lot of property in Santa Fe historically was redlined, so it didn’t allow Native Americans to buy property, Hispanic Americans, African-Americans, and it didn’t allow Asian Americans to buy property.”
This begs the question: Who decides what is and isn’t discrimination? Are HOAs meant to define the culture of a neighborhood? How can HOAs intentionally and responsibly include renters’ voices and their quality-of-life preferences in their planning and infrastructure? And as a homeowner myself, what is my part in all this?