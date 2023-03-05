I’ve always been a renter. I come from a family of renters. I come from a loud, effusive Sicilian family of blue-collar cussers who rent. Adulting, I’ve lived alone twice and relied on a “sharing economy” by living with roommates to afford a single mom’s teacher’s salary.

In 2015, I bought a house in Santa Fe after I could no longer afford to rent. Amid all the closing paperwork, I didn’t read the barely discernible covenants I’d signed. I was so green about homeownership that it didn’t cross my mind that I couldn’t do specific things unless I undertook them illegally.

I’d heard about homeowners associations (HOAs) and neighborhood covenants before. Still, other than an early realization that a hot pink exterior trim might bring some haters, I didn’t consider much else. Compared to Southside Chicago, where I grew up in cramped, chain-linked Section 8 housing, I’ve always felt kinda fancy. It’s all relative. I think I’m rocking some kind of American Dream every time I manage to pay my mortgage and still eat. That definition isn’t shared by everyone.

The HOAs of life