Last week’s column, with commentary on Costa Rican construction, led some to believe my wife Lisa and I had picked up sticks and become expatriates. Nope, not yet.
The plans are in the works, but it’ll be some months before we can pull it off; probably May at the earliest.
In the meantime, I’ll still write about homebuilding and development issues pertinent to Santa Fe and beyond. Maybe, even on occasion, that what makes Santa Fe similar and different than what’s being discovered about Costa Rica.
It’s not too difficult to keep up, with the help of Zoom, recorded meetings, email and other forms of communication — regardless of whether I’m in my home office in Eldorado or on a deck with an ocean view in Costa Rica. Actually, it just feels like an extension of pandemic practices begun nearly two years ago. My editor even kidded me for recently streaming a city Finance Committee meeting from Costa Rica when he thought I should be lounging with a cerveza.
As much as we may miss live meetings, the City Council’s chambers aren’t that warm and welcoming. County Commission chambers at least have a great mural to gaze upon when one’s eyes begin to glaze over from the droning. Hopefully, the interactive lessons of civic engagement will stay with us as life returns to “normal.”
One surprise about Costa Rica is that accessibility to potable water is limiting residential development. This in an area that received 20 feet of rainfall in 2020. That is 20 times Santa Fe’s annual average.
In Santa Fe, we can design and build homes that can capture enough precipitation from roofs, which then is funneled to in-ground tanks and then filtered and treated, to offset almost all potable water needs for indoor usage.
As is the case with many Western U.S. states, all freshwater in Costa Rica is owned by the state. That means all springs, streams, rivers and groundwater. There are many older subdivided lots that could get water under old rules that now cannot. They are landlocked until the state someday gets around to providing a system of pipes. Fortunately, pipes don’t need to be buried, or if they are, not very deeply.
Wells can be dug, but not if they’re near streams, even intermittent ones. And there are streams within a thrown rock almost everywhere. The 14-lot subdivision where our new house is located was fortunate to have a system approved by the state. It is crude — a pump house over a rushing spring-fed stream housing an electric motor that gives out occasionally — but it is fresh and pure.
My developer brain initially thought about “solving” a problem by introducing rainwater harvesting techniques perfected in Santa Fe, both at subdivision scale and for individual homes. After all, tanks needn’t be buried and Tico workers are very skilled at building leak-proof tanks called swimming pools and hot tubs.
On further reflection, however, I’m drawn to a different Santa Fe tradition: closing the gate behind me. Like Santa Fe, the beautiful scenery and challenging topography is fragile. Like Santa Fe, local people and cultures can get subsumed by well-intentioned and ignorant expatriates. Like Santa Fe, outsiders can love something to death.
Maybe it’s time to give the developer brain a rest. Unlike interstate travel within the United States, which does not allow one state to limit settlers from another, Costa Rica, as a sovereign nation, can close its borders to whomever it wishes, whenever it wishes.
Fortunately, for those with expatriate plans like ours, that does not appear to be on the horizon. But you are on your own.
