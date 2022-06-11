Seeing photos of blackened sticks of ponderosa and spruce from recent fires makes me think it is time to bring back mid-modern architecture — Santa Fe style.
Design aficionados might think that an oxymoron, but the epitome of midcentury building in Santa Fe was practiced by the iconic Allan Stamm.
Stamm built thousands of Santa Fe’s most beloved homes in what were then affordable subdivisions but are now the precious neighborhoods of Casa Solana, Pueblo Alegre, Casa Linda and Sol y Lomas.
Starting in 1939, with a break in the Navy in World War II, Stamm was at the center of the postwar building boom that spawned mid-mod style across hundreds of American suburbs.
Except Stamm knew what Santa Feans wanted.
The look still sells today. Skinny, highly varnished vigas with tongue-in-groove decking on the ceilings, most likely purchased from the original Hansen family viga yard on what then was the outskirts of town on Agua Fría Street, where Aspen Magnet School now sits.
Those vigas came by the truckload from surrounding forests.
Stamm did take a stab at the “real” mid-mod look in the late ’40s and built a few homes around Don Diego Street and Alta Vista. They had flat roofs, as was the style, but the roofs stuck out past the walls with no parapets or canales. Fortunately, the look didn’t catch on and Stamm went back to the tried and true Santa Fe Style.
Stamm knew it didn’t take massive logs to hold up his roofs. Bigger doesn’t mean better, and it’s far easier to put a skinny viga on a shoulder when climbing a ladder to place the post atop a framed or adobe wall.
It may be accurate, convenient and politically expedient to blame prescribed burns for historic fires, but it is the condition of the forests that compel foresters to consider the burns in the first place. The forest are simply too dense with skinny trees.
The U.S. Forest Service considers any tree skinnier than 16 inches in diameter eligible for thinning. That is a big viga. Indeed, it’s bigger than any viga I have ever seen on a job site.
The challenge for aggressive thinning is access. Logs need big trucks. Big trucks need roads. Roads are anathema to lovers of the wilderness. But what is worse — a few roads into the mountains or devastating wildfires that will burn more than 1 million acres in New Mexico this year?
Local viga yards and sawmills prefer “standing dead.” They are drier, have already begun to wrack and split, and the bark is easier to remove. There is a lot of standing dead out there right now. Within a couple of years, the standing dead is fallen-over dead, and rotting begins. That’s good for future forest health and erosion control, but not good for building materials.
State code officials made it difficult to use vigas for structural roofing material for the past 15 years out of an abundance of caution. That could change soon. Engineers at Sandia Labs are currently tasked with updating viga span charts — something builders used, and code officials accepted, for decades prior to 2003. That can’t happen soon enough.
Nothing says Santa Fe Style more than looking up at logs on our ceilings. Allan Stamm knew it. Sharon Woods, the co-author of the seminal book Santa Fe Style, knew it as well, and most of the newcomers to our town probably expect it.
It’s long past time to get people with chain saws back into our forests to harvest standing dead from the tragic fires and thin the forests that have not been burned.