Recently, a long-serving city planning commissioner publicly wondered if the housing crisis was true or maybe just an anecdotal urban myth with no proof to back it up. That was breathtaking. I sincerely hope she was kidding.
I have heard this shade for years. It implies the “crisis” is manufactured by a cabal of developers, including local nonprofit ones, whose sole purpose is to make as much money as possible. It suggests their strident voices and deep pockets have ensured public policy to support their greed.
It has at its roots the unshakable belief that the developer creed must be: “If we build it, they will come.”
The reality is the opposite: “If we don’t build it, they’re leaving.”
Actually, thousands have already left, and Santa Fe County has the proof. It also has projections for what we need to build today to not fall even further behind than where the report suggests we will be in 2025.
The numbers are frightening. Whatever word is worse than crisis, that’s what we’re in.
The 260-page report tracked data from the county, including the city, from July 2010 to July 2019 — a decade of data. Research and analysis were done by the University of New Mexico’s Bureau of Business and Economic Research, the go-to place for hard data and conservative predictions for growth, demand, affordability and public policy.
Commissioned by the head of the county’s affordable housing office, Joseph Montoya, the report’s conclusions came as no surprise to him. After 30-plus years at the epicenter of affordable housing problems and their solutions in our state, with a primary focus on Santa Fe and Northern New Mexico, nobody has a better feel for conditions of the market. Not even all the experts at the bureau of economic research.
But now he has proof. Montoya himself could write an appendix tracking where we are today versus the end of the report in 2019. That was pre-pandemic. Since then, all bets have been off.
Our growth rate in that decade was the slowest in decades. We averaged 626 people per year. With a county population of 150,000, that’s a growth rate of less than a half-percent. For context, in the peak of the boomer migration decade, the growth rate was four times that number. Even that rate was low compared to most Southwestern cities at the time.
What’s different now is over 70 percent of recently recorded growth was from net migration, not births versus deaths. That demographic paradigm shift is here to stay. That means growth, which did blow up considerably during the pandemic, largely is from people who can afford to move here and buy a house.
That means higher prices for bad houses and more young families driven from their hometown.
With the median sale price of homes over $500,000 and the top price a family earning the median income can afford at $300,000, there’s a huge gap of homes that will never be built.
The report says 70 percent of the population can only buy if homes were under $300,000. Turn the pages of this newspaper, and see if you can find even one you’d be willing to live in.
The report also says if we built to erase the housing deficit that grew in that period, and built for projected growth, we’d still need more than 2,500 new dwelling units per year. Impossible to imagine.
The report also says 50 percent of whatever is built should be sold for less than $300,000. Also impossible to imagine.
It is easy to imagine we grow from people who can afford to buy at the expense of those who can’t, like my kids and yours. Yes, it’s a crisis.