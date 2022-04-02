Decoration and design welcome visitors “home” to Santa Fe rentals
From custom-built steelwork to murals and hanging art, Santa Fe vacation homes offer a peek into local culture and artistry.
A local vacation rental owner, Kris Lajeskie, uses decoration and design to curate a cultural experience for her guests and celebrate artistic vision in Santa Fe.
Cultural by design
La Casa Tua is a tranquil haven on the east side of Santa Fe made up of four rental “sanctuaries,” all renovated by owner Kris Lajeskie. An interior and cultural designer by trade, Lajeskie sees her role as capturing the essence and soul of Santa Fe and passing it along to her guests.
“The most important concept for me as a cultural designer is to be authentic and sensitive to the environment and local culture,” she says. “To create a sense of place that readily informs all your senses.”
Lajeskie’s property was once part of a Spanish land grant, dating back to 1745, and was Indigenous land prior to that. The sanctuary Los Santos, a historic two-bedroom home, retains a sense of history with its original thick, curving adobe walls, vigas and stone floors. In the living area, woodtrimmed windows are ornately painted over with Spanish scenes (artist and date unknown), and handcrafted tin sconces adorn the walls. In keeping with the theme of saints, Lajeskie commissioned Santa Fe artist Jessie Baca to paint a mural of Our Lady of Guadalupe on an interior door.
A major supporter of artisans, both globally and locally, Lajeskie has sourced local artists and craftsmen to work on her sanctuaries. As a result, the spaces are filled with numerous personal and handmade touches. A mural by Santa Fe artist Rebecca Kunz decorates the wall of the recently constructed Modern Farmhouse sanctuary. In the living room, framed photographs by Barbara Van Cleve hang near a Mexican sabino table and a hand-painted pillow by a Zia pueblo artist. The bedroom features a weaving by master weaver Nelson Perez of Oaxaca that was discovered on the loom.
Lajeskie sees Santa Fe as a natural place for mixing Spanish Colonial, Puebloan and Mexican art. “Santa Fe has been a melting pot for people from around the world, like an art and trading mecca — so it’s open to mixing and blending many contexts, textures and artistic narratives,” she says. “I always stay true to where I am [in the world]. However, the majority of the pieces I have in each sanctuary helm from New Mexico and the Southwest.”
All the sanctuaries are set up as turn-key properties and have received an overwhelmingly positive response. Lajeskie works with guests on length of stay. She says, “I want the magic of the property to sink in and be savored over a period of time.” Her aim is to create a “tranquil, private environment” for guests to “immerse themselves in Santa Fe.”
