When I first met Ted Swisher, I was struck by how much he looked like Santa Claus.
No bushy beard, but he did have a shock of prematurely white hair. What struck me were his eyes. When he smiled, his cherubic cheeks rose up and squinted his eyes, and I swear I saw a twinkle.
At the time, he was running the city’s affordable housing office and I was building affordable housing, so we were bound to meet. Turns out we both did short stints managing subdivision construction for Centex Homes in the early 2000s. We both had found mega-corporate homebuilding wasn’t for us.
He seemed like a nice guy, but I had no idea I was in the presence of someone who arguably had done more to change homebuilding in America than any person alive.
If you live in Santa Fe long enough, you know we attract people to our humble town who have achieved much in life — some with great fame and notoriety and some hiding out in semianonymity. Movie stars, titans of industry, Nobel laureates, famous writers. You might even be such a person yourself.
Swisher’s accomplishment was to have been in the right place at the right time around the right people. The place was Koinonia Farms in Americus, Ga., in the early 1970s. The people were Millard and Linda Fuller, members of that communal community who went on to form Habitat for Humanity in 1976 — the same year Jimmy Carter was elected president.
Swisher had made his way to Koinonia Farms as a college intern on break from Princeton, where he had earned a scholarship as a bright high school state champion wrestler from hardscrabble western Pennsylvania.
Communes and intentional communities were popping up everywhere in the late ’60s, but Koinonia Farms was started in 1942, predicated on Christian principles and racial integration, which made it the target of aggressive KKK attention. It undoubtedly influenced Carter, a young and idealistic neighbor, before he made his way to Annapolis as a plebe in 1943.
Swisher went on to become the executive director of Koinonia until his friends the Fullers recruited him to join their burgeoning Habitat organization in 1983. At the time, Habitat had 20 affiliated chapters. The Fullers asked Swisher to go out and get more, and he did.
Over Swisher’s next 23 years at Habitat, affiliates grew to over 1,700 communities in the U.S. and hundreds more around the world.
Swisher was a major reason for the growth of Habitat International, which is why I believe he has done more to change the American housing industry than anyone alive.
Swisher left Habitat International in 2005, when the Fullers also stepped away from the organization. He found his way to Santa Fe in 2006 and worked under the radar at the city until he was discovered and outed by then-Santa Fe Habitat Director Maggie Monroe-Cassel. When she retired, she convinced the Habitat superstar to run the chapter.
That career switch was like the chairman of Wells Fargo coming to be a local branch manager. Or New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick coaching the Capital High Jaguars. We were blessed to have him.
Very few people devote their lives to giving, but like Santa Claus, that is exactly what Swisher has done. Yes, it was a paid position in an organization built on volunteerism, but inspiring and motivating the givers in our communities to keep on giving is itself a gift. He may be retiring, but I suspect the giving is not over. Don’t be surprised to see Swisher volunteering at Habitat for Humanity job sites.
