An old joke in construction asks if there’s a guarantee on concrete cracks. The answer is yes, it’s guaranteed to crack.
Cracks me up.
Cracking is what Santa Fe homes do. Slabs crack, tiles crack, beams and vigas crack, but the most worrisome cracks, especially for newcomers, are stucco cracks. And you can be guaranteed you’ll get them.
Arriving in Santa Fe 34 years ago, we were struck by the brown cubes of adobe homes nestled in the hills on Santa Fe’s north side. It was an image reminiscent of the holy land. It didn’t take long for a curious carpenter to realize the adobe-ness was an illusion. They were covered in brown material, but few were made from adobe or covered in mud.
Sorry to disappoint romantics, but virtually every home built since the postwar building boom of the 1950s is constructed with framing and sheathing methods no different than anywhere in America.
What’s different are flat roofs and cementitious stucco.
Flat roofs should have been abandoned 130 years ago when railroads brought in dimensional lumber and steel roofing. In sensible Northern New Mexico, that’s exactly what locals did, creating the iconic Northern New Mexico style, which successfully capped and sheltered real adobe walls.
Cement-based stucco can be death to adobe walls. When water gets behind the stucco and can’t get out, it dissolves the bricks. An adobe remodeling project a few years back revealed roof and vigas held up by cement stucco and interior plaster. The foot-thick cavity was empty for a span of 10 feet. The towering Siberian elm growing out of the parapet should have tipped us off.
But for wood-framed Santa Fe homes, cement stucco is genius.
In many parts of America, “stucco” is something quite different. As is done here, it’s troweled on in two layers, but the first is a thin bed slathered over rigid foam with no metal wire. Instead, mats of plastic screening are embedded in the base coat. That’s covered with an equally thin schmear of bumpy colored stuff poured from a bucket.
That kind of stucco is horrible and not what we do in Santa Fe.
In Santa Fe, because of stringent energy codes, sheets of rigid foam are typically nailed over plywood to prevent thermal transfer through studs. That typically is covered by a double layer of rolled building paper installed from the bottom up and overlapped with each successive row. Stucco wire and metal lathe goes over that, which gets covered by a thick bed of tumbler-mixed, sand-added gray stucco.
The paper is what protects the house from moisture and why stucco cracks are almost always cosmetic problems and not leaking problems, although there are exceptions. The stucco is there to protect the paper.
The reason for the double layer of paper is a curious one. The exterior layer is the “sacrificial” layer. The troweled-on wet stucco makes that layer wrinkle, thus creating channels for moisture to wick down between the paper layers, thereby keeping moisture away from the plywood. It works.
The exceptions are our parapets, a consequence of our silly flat roofs. Stucco is not good on horizontal surfaces, like tops of parapets. When they crack, and they do, often from too-thin a bed of stucco and improper wire reinforcement, the building paper below is exposed. It can degrade and fail. Now water is behind the paper and running down the wood. That’s bad.
Minor cracks too thin to slip a dime into might be cracking you up, but they’re probably not much to worry about. Although, you might want to check your parapets. And always call a licensed and insured professional when the time comes.
