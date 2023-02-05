Back in 1681, King Charles II of England bequeathed over 45,000 square miles of territory to William Penn as repayment for a debt the king owed Penn’s father. Penn, founder of the future state of Pennsylvania and a country gentleman terrified of cities — in 1665 and 1666, respectively, he’d personally experienced, the Great Plague and the Great Fire of London — instantly became the largest landowner in the world. After being granted all that real estate, Penn laid down a philosophy that every American since has taken as almost a God-given right: we have the right to freestanding homes that are far apart from other homes.
“It’s a philosophy,” says Sonia Hirt, professor of landscape architecture and planning at the University of Georgia, “that has been passed down one way or another from one generation to the next.” That includes Thomas Jefferson, Franklin Delano Roosevelt and just about every realtor and homebuilder in America.
And while Santa Fe may not embrace that philosophy full on, it’s not so (City) Different from anyplace else. Post-COVID, the trend everywhere is toward larger homes with fewer residents. “It’s a bit of a smorgasbord here,” says Miles Conway, executive officer for the Santa Fe Area Homebuilders Association, “especially with the changing market. The trend in Santa Fe will continue to lead to more right-sized housing, [and] not necessarily houses of 2,500 square feet. I know that’s the average in Santa Fe, but you’ll see homes being built much smaller. People are sort of contracting back into themselves. It’s just ‘Let’s just wait and watch the world for a little while.’”
According to American Home Shield’s 2022 American Home Size Index, the average number of occupants in each home fell, while at the same time the average size of a new, single-family home went back up (after a slight dip pre-COVID). As of 2021, of the nearly 84 million families counted in the US Census, the average family consisted of approximately three per-sons, down from closer to four in the 1960s. Moreover, the size of the aver-age American home grew from roughly 900 square feet in the middle of the last century to close to 2,500 in 2021. (In 1973, the first year the Census Bureau released data about American home sizes, the average home was 1,660 square feet.)
Last year the folks at The Zebra, an insurance comparison site, looked at it another way. It found that the median size for newly constructed houses has increased by 150% since 1980, while the median number of persons in the household has gone down by 16% since 1940. Just as significant is change in the number of Americans living alone. In 1960 it was only five out of every hundred; by 2019, it was more than 30, and in bigger and bigger homes. The Zebra also cites the US Census Bureau finding that most new homes have four or more bedrooms, multiple bathrooms, a patio and a porch. Many also feature large kitchen, home office and even dedicated rooms for man caves or craft rooms.
Quarantining during the pandemic had broader effects as well. By mid-2020, according to a Neighbor.com survey, after months and months being confined to their living spaces, about one-third of all Americans confessed to wanting more living space in their existing home, while nearly half wanted their next home to be bigger.
One year later, Americans were even more determined to find more living space. According to a July 2021 Pew Research Centersurvey, 60% of respondents expressed a desire to live in a community where “houses are larger and farther apart, but schools, stores and restaurants are several miles away.”
As the typical homeowner’s family and social circle grows, some begin to run out of storage space and others have started working from home more. Both situations make it even more natural to want to upsize. As Joe Pinsker wrote in a 2019 article in The Atlantic, “Over the course of the 20th century, government policy, the invention of cheaper, mass-produced building materials, marketing by homebuilders, and a shift in how people regarded their houses — not just as homes, but as financial assets — encouraged ever larger houses.”
In a 2020 Neighbor.com survey, one in four Americans said they’d out-grow their homes within two years, and more than a fourth claimed they needed more space or wanted a home with more square footage. By 2021, according to a National Association of Realtorssurvey, more than forty per-cent of home buyers assumed they’d stay in their homes for at least 16 years. However, 60% of homeowners under the age of 38 stayed in their home less than eight years.
But because of all that’s going on — COVID, post-COVID, the ability to work from home, the rise in prices of homes old and new — some homeowners have decided, or resigned themselves, to staying put. As reported in Time in November 2022, “A recent survey commissioned by Discover Home Loans found that 79% of homeowners would rather renovate their current home than move to a different one.” Moreover, “among Gen Z and Millennial homeowners, 58% were currently working on home improvements or planning to start in the next three months.”
“Philosophically speaking,” says Conway, “the age of McMansions [in Santa Fe] has passed. The younger generation that’s moving to Santa Fe wants more walkability and a smaller footprint for their houses. You’re seeing that in Tierra Contenta, in their Phase 3 houses.”
Conway adds that people who’ve bought a home in the last few years may not be able to afford to move up and out, regardless of their desires. There’s not enough coming on the market right now, so even if they feel they really need another bedroom, they may not have that option.
Shockingly, he’s been hearing of some builders encouraging their clients to build smaller — even in developments like Las Campanas. “When you get out in the county, you’ll always have those buyers [who say] ‘I want an outbuilding,’ ‘I want a guest house on that 3,500 square-foot lot,’ ‘I want to fill up that acre.’ But I have some builders who’ve been talking them out of square footage.”
Americans, true to how we see ourselves, live way larger than those in other countries. According to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, the intergovernmental group founded to stimulate economic progress and world trade, in the United States, there are on average 2.4 rooms per person. The average American dwelling unit is at least 50–75% larger than the average European unit and has 26 times the living space of the average unit in Africa.
Why the drive to go bigger and bigger? “In the U.S.,” observes McMansionHell.com blogger Kate Wagner, “bigger has always been seen as better, and the attitude that having a big home denotes success hasn’t changed much throughout the decades, even as people become more environmentally conscious.”
It’s not a matter of a country’s size, either, stresses Professor Hirt. People in countries with equally open land area— Russia, Kazakhstan, Sweden — don’t strive for ever-bigger homes. “It’s economic and cultural,” says Hirt.
Wagner also notes that the countries with the largest houses are all former English colonies where English is spoken. She thinks the mindset about bigger homes is a holdover from “the cultural emphasis placed on the landed gentry in England and the dissemination of English architectural and landscape traditions, like Georgian architecture or the lawn.”
Then again, Cornell University economic historian and assistant professor Louis Hyman noted in The Atlantic that a bigger home also signifies “independence and achievement.”
According to Hirt, ultimately, “there’s no objective way to say whether something is big enough for you or not. It’s a matter of perception, and it has become sort of an expectation.” She adds, “It’s a cultural condition that tends to perpetuate itself, and the trend of getting bigger and bigger homes will probably continue as long as the economic conditions allow.”