Back in 1681, King Charles II of England bequeathed over 45,000 square miles of territory to William Penn as repayment for a debt the king owed Penn’s father. Penn, founder of the future state of Pennsylvania and a country gentleman terrified of cities — in 1665 and 1666, respectively, he’d personally experienced, the Great Plague and the Great Fire of London — instantly became the largest landowner in the world. After being granted all that real estate, Penn laid down a philosophy that every American since has taken as almost a God-given right: we have the right to freestanding homes that are far apart from other homes.

“It’s a philosophy,” says Sonia Hirt, professor of landscape architecture and planning at the University of Georgia, “that has been passed down one way or another from one generation to the next.” That includes Thomas Jefferson, Franklin Delano Roosevelt and just about every realtor and homebuilder in America.

And while Santa Fe may not embrace that philosophy full on, it’s not so (City) Different from anyplace else. Post-COVID, the trend everywhere is toward larger homes with fewer residents. “It’s a bit of a smorgasbord here,” says Miles Conway, executive officer for the Santa Fe Area Homebuilders Association, “especially with the changing market. The trend in Santa Fe will continue to lead to more right-sized housing, [and] not necessarily houses of 2,500 square feet. I know that’s the average in Santa Fe, but you’ll see homes being built much smaller. People are sort of contracting back into themselves. It’s just ‘Let’s just wait and watch the world for a little while.’”

Feature home: Sunset Trail

