If you’ve arrived at the point where you want to build a house, the first thing you need to do is focus on your budget. The second thing: Figure out if you want to buy in a subdivision that is being developed by a production building company or if you want to build a custom house.
“They are different worlds,” said Ray Gee, owner of the homebuilding company Siteworks and the interim executive director of the Santa Fe Area Home Builders Association. He emphasized that the cost of building a midrange house in the U.S. has changed drastically.
“You really need to understand what you want and what it would cost versus what you want to spend. That’s the biggest stumbling block, period. It’s worse than ever. I almost never pursue it if someone calls from a blind lead because what they want is what I build, but what they want to pay is what it cost me 20 years ago.
“When the recession hit, values dropped but costs kept going up,” said Gee, who has been building and remodeling homes in Santa Fe for 27 years. When he contacted a National Association of Home Builders economist about this issue a couple of years ago, he was told the average cost of building a house in the U.S. went up 46 percent between 2010 and 2017.
“And as every day goes by, there are fewer people who know how to build and there’s less labor available,” the contractor said.
Gee made a living building houses in the $700,000 to $1.5 million range — “the upper middle to the lower upper,” he said. “These are people who have worked very hard and they’ve done well. They don’t want to spend foolishly, but they might want a $4,000 [kitchen] range rather than a $900 range. And those people now are having a hard time affording building a house.”
Where should you go if you’re looking to build? People typically go to the vendors that sell tile, lumber and plumbing and ask them if they can recommend builders, Gee said. “The other people to talk to are bankers. They’re a great source of who the good builders are. They know who they have trouble with. Realtors, too, because you’re looking for land. But all of these come with the caveat that there may be business relationships with who they recommend. That referral is a qualified referral.”
Another idea is to visit the office of the Santa Fe Area Home Builders Association, 2520 Camino Entrada. With more than 200 builder-members, the association will recommend several possibilities based on what kind of house you want to build.
You should also check the covenants in subdivisions where you are shopping for lots. Gee said covenants, such as requiring rock walls in certain situations, can add $50,000 to the cost of a house.
Deciding whether to use an architect is an important step, and that choice should be made early in the process.
“People ask me if I can do the design. Lately I have dabbled in it more, but generally I have chosen not to do it because I wanted a relatively small company,” Gee said. “Design takes a lot of time with the client on where you want the plugs, where you want windows, what kind of windows, what kind of hinges.”
He has worked with Santa Fe architect Rad Acton for years and always starts with him early in the process.
“As he worked on rough schematics, I was working on costs, and as it evolved, we refined the pricing so at the end of that process you have something real for the client,” Gee said.
“I recommend that there’s a team and that it’s collaborative. You need to team up with a builder and maybe an architect who you feel comfortable with, who you can trust and who answers your questions.”
Gee warns potential clients to avoid three avenues that have arisen in recent years: referral agencies, social media and internet sourcing.
“You have to be very careful about purchasing your plumbing fixtures or all of the tile or all of the lights on the internet and being a supplier to your builder,” he said. “That fundamentally changes the relationship with the general contractor. You’re no longer using that expertise. The builder will be held accountable when things go wrong, but he wasn’t given the opportunity to go to someone reliable who will stand behind the product.”
Gee said the builder should know what sources to use for everything that goes into your house. And one of the bottom lines?
“It is worth buying local,” he said.
