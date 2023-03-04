A recent article on John Rizzo by New Mexican Business Editor Teya Vitu centered on how the experienced tech entrepreneur was backing away from real estate developing.
Developing isn’t for the faint of heart. Rizzo doesn’t lack for courage, but developing in Santa Fe is no place for beginners.
He was savvy enough to know when to sell and to whom, as he recently did with a 19.2-acre parcel he owned in Las Soleras on the north side of Beckner Road near Presbyterian hospital. An Early Neighborhood Notification meeting Monday introduced a new developer to Santa Fe with plans for something new in the market — single-family, built-to-rent.
Not surprisingly, the developer is Phoenix-based. Keystone Homes, a family-owned company, has built ownership subdivisions since 1989 but started build-to-rent communities in early 2022 with a product line called The Havenly.
Phoenix has been the epicenter of build-to-rent communities, a relatively new real estate asset class evolving from companies that bought huge swaths of foreclosed properties after the crash of 2008 and assembled them under rental companies. After supplies of distressed properties dried up, those companies began building new subdivisions as rental properties.
Rizzo’s property was zoned R-21, meaning more than 400 apartments could have been built, but Keystone’s Havenly will be under 200. Sometimes called “horizontal multifamily,” the one- to three-bedroom homes range from 720 to 1,600 square feet. They’re on tiny lots but all have private yards. Most are single-story, but a few are two-story units with three bedrooms, three baths and a spacious loft area.
Parking will be like an apartment complex, with walking paths back to the homes. A few garages, also for rent, will be built. Apartment amenities like a clubhouse, on-site management offices, playgrounds and barbecue areas will be provided.
One neighbor of the project is thrilled to see it coming online. Dr. Scott Herbert, president of Nexus Health, a physician-owned assemblage of doctors, soon will break ground on a $115 million, 90,000-square-foot, three-story office complex to house up to 35 outpatient doctor’s offices.
There are new apartments springing up down the road by the outlet mall, but they aren’t necessarily a good fit for young families wanting a swing set and kiddie pool in the backyard. Coincidentally, Havenly’s Arizona marketing features an attractive boomer couple, and Santa Fe has plenty who will find their way to a Havenly product. But it’s younger millennial families who will be prime marketing targets.
One downside to the Keystone plan is lack of affordability. Because it’s a multifamily project like an apartment complex, even though it resembles a single-family subdivision, its rental status means it’s eligible to pay a fee-in-lieu instead of building 20% affordable units as is required in ownership subdivisions.
Keystone opted to pay the fee-in-lieu.
It’s a new product in a new market, so Keystone is cautiously optimistic. Rizzo was smart to recruit the company and believes it’s a sure bet. He’s made a career on good instincts and timing.
If it works, and it probably will, then perhaps an affordable housing nonprofit with success developing multifamily rental projects, as the Housing Trust has done, will step into the niche and do it affordably. It would help keep young families in town.