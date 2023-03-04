A recent article on John Rizzo by New Mexican Business Editor Teya Vitu centered on how the experienced tech entrepreneur was backing away from real estate developing.

Developing isn’t for the faint of heart. Rizzo doesn’t lack for courage, but developing in Santa Fe is no place for beginners.

He was savvy enough to know when to sell and to whom, as he recently did with a 19.2-acre parcel he owned in Las Soleras on the north side of Beckner Road near Presbyterian hospital. An Early Neighborhood Notification meeting Monday introduced a new developer to Santa Fe with plans for something new in the market — single-family, built-to-rent.

