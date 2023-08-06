Shirley MacLaine's old soul adobe

If you’ve ever spent time on a playground, or at a children’s birthday party, or anyplace where there are oodles of children, young children, say, children age five and under, you’ll inevitably hear a parent or two point to one of the kids, usually the quieter one, the preternaturally calm and eerily self-composed little tyke around whom most of the other kids gravitate and who remains grounded and serene and acts as if she’s been on this Earth a very very long time—as in geological time, or spiritual time—and say of that child, “She just has a very old soul.”
Having walked through 200 Brownell Howland with Dougherty realtor Warren Thompson, who’s representing the property and who grew up nearby and used to spend his childhood days running around Little Tesuque Canyon and its arroyos and junipers and piñons and the now defunct skeet-shooting range (yes, Santa Feans used to skeet shoot back in the day), I can now say that I can apply that same impression not just to a child but to a house.
Built in 1987 by James Satzinger and Neil Carter, back then Brownell Howland was mostly, well, piñons and junipers and arroyos (and no Dale Ball Trail). “At that time, there were no homes to the north,” says Satzinger. “And even today, when you look north you overlook Little Tesuque Canyon, and then Bishop’s Lodge Estates and the homes they’ve put in. But that’s really it. I did quite a few homes up there on Brownell Howland and Circle Drive. That’s one of the nicest neighborhoods in Santa Fe and still is.”
Hired by the property’s original owners Electra Winston and her husband Charles, “I was the first person to cut a tree on that site,” recalls Satzinger, who relocated from Santa Fe to Bend, Oregon in 2017 but still maintains a working presence here. Satzinger also put in the road to the house and designed the adobe “so that all three of them,” says Satzinger, Electra, her husband and their daughter, “had their own spaces.”
Satzinger also designed it as if it were two homes in one. “One thing I tried to do was split it into two houses,” he explains. An effect that is definitely felt more than seen. “The two sides were connected by the upstairs, which is where the main bedroom is.”
Satzinger also very consciously, and very subtly, designed the house with its environment, and its neighbors’ natural and architectural elements, very much in mind. “We sited it for the views and the solar access. The views are different because the piñons around there are larger,” explains Satzinger. “There’s also more ground water. So it makes for a lusher setting. I always tried to frame things pastorally, rather than just ‘hang it.’”
Having designed his first home in that area in 1980, and having previously lived in a John Gaw Meem house, one now owned by Meem’s daughter Nancy Wirth, Satzinger was well aware of Brownell Howland’s history and everything that that history exerted on future residents.
Meem, a Brazil-born American, ended up in the dry climate of Santa Fe, like many future New Mexicans at the time, as a possible cure for his tuberculosis. Although a civil engineer major in college, Meem, between 1920, when he moved to Santa Fe, and his retirement in 1956, more or less singlehandedly spearheaded the Spanish Pueblo revival style of architecture. He designed numerous Santa Fe homes as well as the University of New Mexico’s Zimmerman Library and was responsible for the 1929 remodel and extension of Santa Fe’s La Fonda Hotel.
And as chairman of the Santa Fe’s Planning Commission, he helped develop the city’s first master plan in 1947, set up to preserve Santa Fe’s downtown character. In 1992, cultural historian Chris Wilson characterized Meem’s designs as “pueblo getaways from the modern world.” And that’s certainly the case with 200 Brownell Howland.
Meem, though, wasn’t the only daunting presence there on Brownell Howland. Even more so were the two women who gave the street its name: Eleanor Brownell and her partner Alice Howland. They were a power couple every bit as influential as Gertrude Stein and Alice B. Toklas, only more regionally so; and well before there were future celebrity couples such as “Bennifer” (Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez) and “Brangelina” (Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie), there was the “Hownells.” And it was Meem who designed the Hownells their Brownell Howland home, a 12-room summer house built for them in 1930. (A house that has since been honored with a designation on the National Historic Register.)
Both graduates of Bryn Mawr College, the Hownells came from Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania, where they co-owned and operated the Shipley School for Girls (now just the Shipley School, and coeducational). According to Audra Bellmore, associate professor and curator at UNM’s Center for Southwest Research who is working on a book in which the couple feature significantly (tentatively titled Artist Gardens: The Home Gardens and Everyday Landscapes of the Early Art Colonies in New Mexico), the Hownells moved to Santa Fe full-time in 1932, and lived in their Meem home with their two adopted daughters, Sylvia Anne and Mary Sheffield Shipley. Unable to marry at that time, the women gave their daughters the name Shipley, as a surname.
Sylvia became an artist and later married New Mexico artists William Warder and Navajo artist Narciso Abeyta (often referred to by his Navajo Diné name Ha-So-De and known as “the Gauguin of American Indian Art”). Sylvia had six children, among them Santa Fe painter Tony Abeyta, artist Alice Ward Seely (Narciso’s stepdaughter) and artist Elizabeth Abeyta.
The Hownells were also friends with the White sisters, Amelia Elizabeth and Martha, who built a kind of compound-cum-gathering place on Garcia Street for artists, writers and archaeologists, which they nicknamed El Delirio, or “The Madness.” Cultural juggernauts in their own right, the Hownells were also active in community affairs, advocated for Native American rights and served as members of the original board of directors of the Santa Fe Opera. They also had a hand in bringing former Shipley School headmaster Dr. Terry Chase from Pennsylvania to Santa Fe. In 1985, Chase took over as headmaster of Santa Fe Prep—one of whose trustees at the time happened to be Warren Thompson’s father Leland.
Steeped, then, in history, and rich in characters, it’s fitting that one of Brownell Howland’s most famous residents would turn out to be an entity—Shirley MacLaine—as singular and influential as the road’s namesakes and their namesake’s designer (Meem). In the words of the late architectural historian Bainbridge Bunting, who wrote a monograph on Meem, he referred to Meem’s houses as “inscapes,” a description the New York Times remarked in 1992 as a “poetic meeting of pueblo spirit and the material world.”
Satzinger designed an equally Meemish “inscape,” and MacLaine’s presence further embedded the house and the property with that poetic pueblo spirit and modern-day glamor. “A lot of people think they need more than they really need. Or they think they need to provide for every eventuality,” says Satzinger of clients and his work. “One thing that separates my work is that my designs are not over the top.”
Indeed. There are bancos and closet space aplenty, an outdoor hot tub, a wet bar, a library with built-in bookshelves, viga’d ceilings, vaulted ceilings, windows galore and a wraparound portal. And views from almost everywhere in the house. Views that aren’t so much gobsmacking as transcendent.
And as ethereal or as untouchable as some may seem to feel about MacLaine—Oscar winner and film icon, sister of fellow Hollywood icon Warren Beatty, the only female member of the Rat Pack, author of various books on metaphysics and reincarnation—200 Brownell Howland feels wise and lived-in and welcoming and truly older than its age. And inspirational. As MacLaine herself says of 200 Brownell Howland, “It makes you do the right thing.”