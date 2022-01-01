Work during the pandemic
As the coronavirus pandemic picked up steam in 2020 and school districts across New Mexico closed, Cynthia Delgado remembers watching her colleagues at the nonprofit National Dance Institute in Santa Fe lug their work desktop computers out to their cars. She and the rest of the NDI staff joined millions of workers across the country who had to pivot quickly and set up home offices.
“It was an amazing thing to watch,” said Delgado, NDI’s government and corporate relations director.
She had a laptop, so that part of creating a home office was easy. She also had an extra room in her house she could convert to a work space, another advantage. Her biggest challenge was the need to quickly learn new software programs so she could stay in touch with donors, policy makers and NDI staff.
NDI’s dance instructors and musicians had some challenges unique to their jobs. For two decades, the institute has worked with K-12 students through in-school and after school programs, culminating each year in a big show. Suddenly, during the pandemic, dance instructors had to figure out how to teach their students ballet, tap, modern and jazz virtually and keep them motivated. Unlike people who needed only a static space for their office, dance teachers needed to consider a wider space with lighting and room to move.
Teachers quickly adapted, setting up makeshift dance studios in their homes, learning to videotape and edit quick lessons, and engaging with students in a virtual space to review their progress. “They explored every nook and cranny of their homes to find where their bodies and movements could be seen in the video and where they had the best internet connection,” said Liz Salganek, NDI’s artistic director. “Sometimes it was the living room or the kitchen. Ultimately, they knew they were going through the same challenges as the students.”
Even now as they return to in-person teaching, instructors and staff have created curriculum that will allow them to quickly return to virtual classes if need be.
Adapting quickly to changing circumstances was the bulk of Jodi McGinnis Porter’s job as communications director for the Human Services Division, which was among the state departments on New Mexico’s frontline for managing COVID-19. Porter made sure she could handle the heavy public information load virtually by setting up multiple screens at her Santa Fe home office. “You can be much more productive if you have more than one screen,” she said. She set her laptop up on books on the desk so she can look straight at the screen, an angle better for neck and back. A separate keyboard also helps ease the pressure on her wrists.
L. Rahshad Mahmood, co-director of the New Mexico Local News Fund, partially built his own standing desk for his Albuquerque home office, allowing him to easily change his positions throughout the work day.
While technology has made work from home efficient, it has some drawbacks, like electricity and internet outages. For this reason, Porter has a shelf full of reference books and copies of state policy manuals. She can get most of the same information online. “I like having it handy because sometimes the internet goes out and you need to keep working,” Porter said.
She tries to keep her background pleasing but uncluttered. “Just pay attention to background details,” Porter advised.
She has a list of important numbers, a work and a personal cell phone near her work station, a water bottle, music and “dogs at my feet, my coworkers.” She puts the dogs in another room and closes the door to prevent interruptions during virtual meetings.
Parents might not have the luxury to close the door on young, rambunctious children during meetings, but can work with them to respect work times versus family time. When children inevitably still want some parental attention, “fortunately people are generally very understanding about kid-related interruptions,” said Mahmood, who has young ones at home.
A home office isn’t new for some folks. Longtime healthcare consultant and Silver City outdoorsman Jason Amaro has worked out of his house for two decades, many of those in a travel trailer turned office space. His biggest advice: “Set boundaries and stick to them, otherwise you will work all day, every day.”
Making work from home work for you
Among the top tips from New Mexicans for a great home office:
Double up: Hook up at least two big computer screens. Use a docking station for a laptop. Multiple screens improve efficiency.
Create interest: Make sure your background is clean and aesthetically pleasing, such as wall art, for virtual meetings.
Set a timer: Remember to get up and stretch or take a short walk once or twice an hour.
Get the right angle: Set your screens and laptop at the correct height so you don’t twist or bend your neck to see it. Buy or build your own standing desk. Buy a good supportive chair.
Take care of yourself: Set up a comfort basket near your computer with an extra mask, lotion, lip balm, brush, spritzer, tissues and assorted other goodies to keep you looking and feeling good throughout the day.
