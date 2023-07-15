As ripe as transfer tax controversies are for a columnist, it’s a good time to reflect on Santa Fe’s 25-year history of inclusionary zoning.

This decision came after reading a comprehensive survey of national inclusionary zoning laws and programs commissioned by the National Association of Home Builders. The 106-page May report, prepared by Connecticut-based legal consulting firm Hinckley, Allen & Snyder, is both cautionary advice for national homebuilders facing new rules and a practical guide for governmental entities contemplating or enacting inclusionary zoning ordinances.

One of the report’s lead authors also wrote NAHB’s first serious look at the nationwide spread of such zoning in 2007. By then, Santa Fe had been at it for over a decade.

Contact Kim Shanahan at

kimboshanahan@gmail.com.

Recommended for you