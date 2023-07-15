As ripe as transfer tax controversies are for a columnist, it’s a good time to reflect on Santa Fe’s 25-year history of inclusionary zoning.
This decision came after reading a comprehensive survey of national inclusionary zoning laws and programs commissioned by the National Association of Home Builders. The 106-page May report, prepared by Connecticut-based legal consulting firm Hinckley, Allen & Snyder, is both cautionary advice for national homebuilders facing new rules and a practical guide for governmental entities contemplating or enacting inclusionary zoning ordinances.
One of the report’s lead authors also wrote NAHB’s first serious look at the nationwide spread of such zoning in 2007. By then, Santa Fe had been at it for over a decade.
Around 30 years ago, Santa Fe became a national hotbed of progressive development experimentation via new planning and zoning ideas — ideas that unabashedly believed social engineering through the built environment was possible.
National figure Peter Calthorpe joined local thinkers Ed Mazria, Joseph Montoya, Sharron Welsh and Mike Loftin. They enticed Enterprise Foundation stalwarts, Peter Werwath and Ed Rosenthal, to facilitate with time and money an affordable housing roundtable that got stuff done.
The Enterprise Foundation formed in 1982 after home lenders took a well-deserved hit for their historical practice of redlining minority homebuyers. The foundation’s ability to direct money and guidance to minority communities in dire need of affordable housing made it a nonprofit bankers loved.
Tierra Contenta, with its 40% affordability requirement, was the mid-’90s poster child for proto-inclusionary zoning at scale. Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government fawned and awarded early achievements.
Its success spawned the 1999 citywide Housing Opportunity Program, which led to the 2005 Santa Fe Homes program, which has been amended a few times since then. A 2010 amendment dropped 30% requirements to 20% for subdivisions building homes for sale, which is still in place.
A big change from the 1999 plan was a recognition rental units weren’t addressed, so the 2005 program instituted the 15% requirement for rentals. That ended apartment construction for more than 10 years until former Mayor Javier Gonzales’ administration expanded the 15% rule and allowed fee-in-lieu options for rental developments.
There is no fee-in-lieu option for housing for sale, just rental housing. For-sale housing projects over 10 units must be built 20% affordable.
Santa Fe’s nearly 30 years of contemplating — and acting — is both a cautionary tale and guidepost. Mostly, it has worked. As a builder navigating first Tierra Contenta, then the Housing Opportunity program, then the Santa Fe Homes program and then tracking amendments, I can report Santa Fe is far ahead of the game.
Virtually every piece of practical advice in the report for builders and policymakers has been considered and improved upon by Santa Fe’s affordable housing professionals. It’s not perfect, but it’s nearly bulletproof.
As the sole builder/developer on the Planning Commission in 2004-05, one might expect I’d toe the national line and oppose a draconian 30% rule for homes and 15% for apartments. But I didn’t. I helped convince others homebuilders could comply. And we did. Until the crash of 2008.
Santa Fe’s rules have survived five administrations and dozens of councilors. They have evolved under city Affordable Housing Director Alexandra Ladd’s direction with input from the time-tested original thinkers. Current councilors would be wise to follow their wisdom.