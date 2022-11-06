Milkweed (genus Asclepias) historically has been a misunderstood plant. Until recently, it was considered a noxious weed, and with the word “weed” in its name, it is easy to see why. While it is known to lightly colonize disturbed areas and agricultural fields, it is not actually a weed, nor is it listed as a noxious weed in any state or at the federal level. Milkweed is, in fact, a beneficial, herbaceous, perennial wildflower, one that plays a crucial role in our ecosystem.
The Asclepias genus contains more than 100 species that can be found in North America. It occurs in a broad range of habitats, including deserts, plains, prairies, arroyos and wet marshes. It can expand quickly and take over. Unless you want it to do that, it is important to plant local species.
There is a growing movement of concerned gardeners who are opting to plant large groupings of milkweeds in an effort to attract more pollinators, whose populations are tragically and rapidly declining.
One pollinator in particular, the monarch butterfly, literally depends on milkweed for survival. It serves as a host plant for its eggs and later as a food source for the young caterpillars. It is also the only plant monarchs will use for this purpose. Swamp milkweed (Asclepias incarnata) and common milkweed (A. syriaca) are the favored species that aver-age the highest number of eggs. In their lifespan, female monarchs will lay 300–400 eggs, usually on the bottom of a leaf near the top of the plant. Within four to six days, the eggs will hatch and the infant caterpillars emerge. They stay in this larval stage for 10–14 days, and as they grow, they molt, or shed, their skins up to five times before entering the pupal stage for another 10-14 days. Monarch caterpillars form a chrysalis which becomes transparent, revealing the butterfly’s shape and black-and-orange coloring.
As the only plant monarch caterpillars will eat, milkweed may seem an odd choice with its toxic, milky sap that it emits from the leaves and stems. This sap contains toxic chemicals known as cardiac glycosides that are highly poisonous to animals. Interestingly, monarch butterflies, and a few other insects like the milkweed tiger moth and the large and small milkweed bug, have evolved to be able to deal with these chemicals without being poisoned. Even more interesting, they have the ability to sequester the toxins without harm to their bodies. This gives them a bitter taste, an advantage against predators like wasps and certain types of birds: they find the butterflies distasteful.
Unfortunately, due to agricultural intensification, herbicide use and ultimately habitat degradation, colonies of milkweeds have been eradicated. Pesticide use has also damaged many pollinator populations, and neonicotinoids (systemic agricultural insecticides resembling nicotine) have been proven to stay in soil and plants for years after use. All of this has played a role in the loss of both the insect and its host.
With increased public awareness of the importance of milkweed to monarchs and other insects, milkweed is once again seen as a vital plant in nature and in gardens. Monarch butterflies are now on the endangered species list, and there is growing concern over their rate of decline.
While planting milkweed in your garden will not have an immediate effect on the numbers, it can help in the long run. You will also be helping those monarchs who will be migrating back to the Southwest next spring.
If you want to do your part and add milkweed to your garden or landscape, there are a few colorful varieties that are well suited for Santa Fe’s plant hardiness grow zone (6b). They include common milkweed (Asclepias syriaca), Rose Swamp milkweed (Asclepias incarnata) and Prairie Gold Butterfly weed (Asclepias tuberosa).
Named after Asclepius, the Greek god of medicine, it is not surprising that milkweed (Asclepias with an “A”), despite its toxicity, has many healing properties. Indigenous tribes ate parts of the plant and applied its sap for wart removal; they also chewed its roots to treat stomach upsets. It was used in salves and infusions to treat swelling, rashes, coughs, fevers and asthma. Today, experienced foragers harvest the young shoots the same way as asparagus shoots and boil them for soups and stir-fries. They can also be blanched and pickled or fermented.