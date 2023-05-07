Santa Fe In Bloom: Lilacs, an unlikely desert dweller

Some locals swear that May is the best month in Northern New Mexico, and who can argue — the landscape is awash in vibrant color from the ground up. From the flowering bulb plants in town to the wildflowers starting their colorful takeover of mountains, fields and trails, it truly is a feast for the eyes.
Aside from the prolific flowers that are either starting or continuing to bloom throughout the month of May, there are also many shrubs and trees in shades of pale peach to deep crimson red that compete for attention. While many of these are fruit trees, such as plum, cherry, apple and cranberry, there is a shrub that can rival the showiest of these trees, and it comes in an array of colors that may surprise you.
Lilac bush, also called common lilac (Syringa vulgaris), is a European native plant that naturalized in America and more surprisingly, in New Mexico. It may seem strange that these showy spring-blooming, nonnative plants have adapted to our arid cli-mate, but in truth, most lilacs handle USDA grow zones 3–8 (Santa Fe is 6a–6b), need 6–8 hours of sun (plenty of that here) and prefer slightly alkaline, well-drained soil (Santa Fe soil is alkaline). So, while East Coasters think of lilacs as their own geographical spring shrubs, they are actually found growing in many US states.
But how they got here is another story. It is well documented that lilacs, as well as several other woody plant varieties, were brought to Santa Fe by Archbishop Jean-Baptiste Lamy, who upon his first visit to Santa Fe, declared it devoid of beauty. After a trip back to France to collect his belongings for his future New Mexico residence, Lamy also brought clippings of his favorite plants. Exact details after this are unclear; however, local legend claims the archbishop’s covered wagon was held up and he convinced the bandits that his bottles of dried plant roots were valueless, and they left them alone. Whether this is true or not, he did in fact plant the roots in the garden of the then newly built Cathedral Basilica of Saint Francis of Assisi, and they eventually flourished throughout the city.
Today, lilacs are found in abundance not only on the Historic East Side of town but in many parts of Central and Northern New Mexico. Varieties have grown as new residents have settled, bringing their favorites, just as Archbishop Lamy did. The pure “lilac”-hued shrubs still remain the most popular, but lilacs also come in seven different colors. Varieties that do well in our climate are the deep-purple French hybrid, “Ludwig Spaeth”; the variegated purple-and-white “Sensation”; the pure-white “Alba”; and the pink Tinkerbelle “Bailbelle.”
Lilacs typically bloom in May, provided there is not a prolonged freeze, and the flowers can last until June. They will grow to 5’–15’ tall, depending on the variety, and ideally will have about ten canes. They are generally low maintenance, but if there are drought-like conditions and the shrub becomes wilted, make sure to water it. One of the most important things you can do for your plant is prune it as soon as it has finished blooming, which will encourage it to bloom heartily the following year. The heart-shaped, dense foliage that lasts for the rest of the season can create a nice hedge or screen for privacy.
The best time to plant lilacs is spring or fall. Aside from their prolific, perfumed blooms, lilacs play an important role in our ecosystem: they attract birds by providing a nesting habitat that protects them from predators, and birds monitor garden pests by feeding on them. Butterflies are attracted to the flowers for pollination.
Lilacs may not be native nor look the part of a desert landscape plant, but they have adapted well to the Southwest climate. Not only do they create added beauty in spring gardens, they also pro-vide a pleasant fragrance, which is especially wonderful on a breezy day.