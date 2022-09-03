With fall right around the corner, many of the hues and textures of our gardens will start to change. Vibrant and colorful summer plants like zinnias, clematis, dahlias, and lilies will stop producing their spectacular blooms, where late summer-early autumn plants like celosia, coreopsis, asters, and chrysanthemums will continue where they left off. While some lament the end of the summer grow season, there are plenty of flowering perennials that will provide a pop of color, some well into fall.
One flowering shrub, Caryopteris x clandonensis , commonly known as bluebeard or blue mist spirea, is a last season garden stand out for its prolific, sky-blue flowers that bloom in August (some may start earlier), lasting until the end of September and early October.
Like cornflower, iris, plumbago, sea holly, delphinium, and morning glory, bluebeard is among those few, rare plants that produces genuinely blue flowers. Considered either a deciduous shrub or woody perennial, bluebeard’s stems are thin, and delicate compared to other shrubs. Sometimes called blue mist spirea, Caryopteris is not actually a Spiraea, which can be confusing as Spiraea is in the Rosaceae (rose) family while Caryopteris is in the Lamiaceae (mint/sage) family.
Several Caryopteris species appear in botanical gardens throughout the world, however, the species that is most popular is the Caryopteris × clandonensis (C. incana × C. mongholica), a hybrid that was accidentally produced by Arthur Simmonds in Surry, England in 1930 when he crossed seeds of different plants. Caryopteris is native to east Asia (China, Korea, Japan, Mongolia). It found its way across Europe and the US, though the plant was uncommon in American gardens until the 1960’s when it was discovered to be drought tolerant, thus becoming a popular choice for southwestern and western gardens.
Today, you can find bluebeards in many sunny Santa Fe gardens. The plant cannot be missed growing 2’-4’ in height and width, each stem loaded with fragrant, bright blue blossoms that are often surrounded by an assortment of bees and butterflies (it is a top choice for pollinator friendly gardens). It is also a perfect pick for the lazy gardener—it tolerates full sun, just a little shade, well-drained soil, and requires little water. To keep it shaped and blooming each season, it just needs to be cut down by at least half each spring. Aging plants may get deadwood in the center which can easily be pruned. The plant is also deer and rabbit resistant.
Bluebeard is a great companion for other high heat, drought tolerant perennials like globe thistle, echinacea, sage, Agastache, sedum, and Platycodon name a few. While it is mostly found in shades of blue, bluebeard also comes in pink. Several types of bluebeards suitable for Santa Fe’s USDA grow zone (6b) include:
- Beyond Midnight’: This recent introduction has deep, dark green foliage with a lovely gloss and compact deep blue flowers.
- Dark Knight': This variety has the darkest blue flowers, but it is a bit more temperamental to grow.
- Blue Mist’: Features light blue flowers with an open, loose growth habit perfect for cottage gardens.
- Sunshine Blue': Offers large gold leaves that are a stellar complement to the rich blue flowers, growing 4 feet tall and wide.
- Pink Chablis’: This Proven Winners introduction has pink flowers with green foliage.
- Longwood Blue’: This has sky-blue fragrant blooms, silver-grey leaves, and grows to about 4 feet high.
Aside from its ornamental use, bluebeard has been used for centuries in traditional Chinese Medicine to treat arthritic pain, cough, sore throat, bronchitis, and eczema. In addition, studies have suggested that extracts of the bluebeard stem may inhibit the growth of certain cancers, however, research on this is ongoing.