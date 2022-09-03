1200px-Caryopteris_x_clandonensis_'Heavenly_Blue'_2016-09-04_03.jpg

Caryopteris x clandonensis "Heavenly Blue"

 Botanical Garden of the University of Wrocław, Poland

With fall right around the corner, many of the hues and textures of our gardens will start to change. Vibrant and colorful summer plants like zinnias, clematis, dahlias, and lilies will stop producing their spectacular blooms, where late summer-early autumn plants like celosia, coreopsis, asters, and chrysanthemums will continue where they left off. While some lament the end of the summer grow season, there are plenty of flowering perennials that will provide a pop of color, some well into fall.

One flowering shrub, Caryopteris x clandonensis , commonly known as bluebeard or blue mist spirea, is a last season garden stand out for its prolific, sky-blue flowers that bloom in August (some may start earlier), lasting until the end of September and early October.

Like cornflower, iris, plumbago, sea holly, delphinium, and morning glory, bluebeard is among those few, rare plants that produces genuinely blue flowers. Considered either a deciduous shrub or woody perennial, bluebeard’s stems are thin, and delicate compared to other shrubs. Sometimes called blue mist spirea, Caryopteris is not actually a Spiraea, which can be confusing as Spiraea is in the Rosaceae (rose) family while Caryopteris is in the Lamiaceae (mint/sage) family.

Santa Fe in Bloom: Bluebeard for fall

