Historically, fire season in the Southwest usually doesn't start until late spring, but severe drought conditions and a warming climate have caused the season to start earlier this year. In addition, high winds during the early spring months have produced an alarming increase in wildfires, particularly here in New Mexico. In response, President Biden issued a Disaster Declaration early last month.
Wildfires take a terrible toll on vegetation, wildlife and communities. What remains is a desolate version of what was. A once-flourishing forest canopy becomes a choppy, char-covered outline — an affront to both the landscape and the ecosystem. It makes one wonder, Will it ever grow back to the way it was, and if so, how long will that take?
While vegetation can regenerate within three to five years, a severely damaged area can take 60 to 100 or more years to recover fully. With the current high incidence of wildfires and rising climate temperatures, New Mexico is looking at a very long recovery from wildfire destruction.
Fireweed to the rescue
Rain is the first step in landscape rebuilding. Even severely damaged areas can bounce if there is enough rain, but this is big “if” in New Mexico. The good news is many plants store seeds in the forest floor that will germinate once they receive adequate moisture and the growing conditions are right. This natural pattern of recovery, called “ecological succession,” is a process in which the land, plants and landscape move through ecological stages to return to a stable state.
The first plants to emerge and colonize from the ground are leafy herbaceous plants, known as “forbs” or “ephemerals.” These plants and weeds do not require perfect conditions to sprout, just heat and moisture. They germinate and grow quickly, and the large numbers seeds they produce speeds up landscape rebuilding.
An exceptional example is fireweed (Chamaenerion angustifolium), a perennial whose seeds can travel long distances and rapidly regenerate damaged areas. An “early successional,” the highly adaptive fireweed provides a huge service to the eco-system: each stem produces up to 80,000 seeds a year, which allows the plant to disperse them where they are needed most. Dense, widespread fireweed crops help reduce erosion and its shoots provide food for deer, elk, hares and even cattle. Moreover, with 50 flowers per stem, fireweed is irresistible to pollinators such as bees, moths and hummingbirds. It is also host to the white-lined sphinx moth, or hummingbird moth.
A resilient plant
A member of the evening primrose family, fireweed is typically found on forest edges, meadows and roadsides with rocky soils. It ranges across the temperate Northern Hemisphere, from sea level to subalpine meadows, to altitudes as high as 15,000 feet in the Himalayas. In New Mexico it is considered a native plant, and it can grow to nine feet tall, although the average is three feet. On its stem, beautiful magenta flowers grow on spikes, perched at the end of a long cylindrical capsule that holds the abundant seeds.
A resilient plant that soothes the scenery once it blooms, fireweed also has also been used in Native American culture to soothe ailments and treat medical conditions. According to the Native Memory Project, fresh fireweed leaves and flowers were often used to add to flavor soups, salads and stews, and dried leaves were used to make teas to treat stomach and gastrointestinal illnesses. The plant is high in vitamins A and C and is known to have antihistamine and anticancer benefits.
Where to plant fireweed If you would like to add fireweed to your garden, select an area with partial-to-full sunlight. Plant it near water, such as drainage ditches or ponds, and keep the soil moist. Allow enough distance from other perennials: fireweed can become weedy or invasive.