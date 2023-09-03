Sometimes plants get names that aren’t always descriptive or even accurate. Take Joe Pye Weed, a tall-growing ornamental that blooms from July–September. Joe Pye Weed is a native of North America, and in many US states, including New Mexico, it is not a weed but an herbaceous perennial plant in the family Asteraceae that plays an important role in our ecosystem.

Joe Pye Weed is an exceptional choice for those who want a garden filled with pollinators. These plants are magnets for a long list of butterflies, including tiger swallowtails, monarchs, skippers and azures. They are also highly attractive to honey bees, bumble bees, cuckoo bees and leafcutter bees. Caterpillars of several moth species use it as a host plant. After the flowers go to seed, swamp sparrows often feed on the seeds.

Santa Fe in bloom: A pollinators’ delight with an intriguing history

Recommended for you