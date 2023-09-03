Santa Fe in bloom: A pollinators’ delight with an intriguing history

Sometimes plants get names that aren’t always descriptive or even accurate. Take Joe Pye Weed, a tall-growing ornamental that blooms from July–September. Joe Pye Weed is a native of North America, and in many US states, including New Mexico, it is not a weed but an herbaceous perennial plant in the family Asteraceae that plays an important role in our ecosystem.
Joe Pye Weed is an exceptional choice for those who want a garden filled with pollinators. These plants are magnets for a long list of butterflies, including tiger swallowtails, monarchs, skippers and azures. They are also highly attractive to honey bees, bumble bees, cuckoo bees and leafcutter bees. Caterpillars of several moth species use it as a host plant. After the flowers go to seed, swamp sparrows often feed on the seeds.
Joe Pye Weed is a familiar sight in wetlands and roadside ditches, where it enjoys fertile, moderately moist soil conditions. It is not considered a xeric plant, but rather a “mesic” plant, one that has a low tolerance for drought and prefers constant irrigation. Still, these large growing plants can survive the arid New Mexico climate if they maintain moisture, get plenty of sun and some afternoon shade, and are planted in compost-enriched soil. They are good candidates for low spots in gardens that collect extra water, such as beneath downspouts or in rain gardens. They do well with other mesic perennials, such as Miscanthus, Little Bluestem, Prairie Switchgrass, Swamp Milkweed, Monarda, Echinacea and Physostegia.
Varieties of Joe Pye Weed best suited for Northern New Mexico include Eupatorium maculatum “Red Dwarf,” Eupatorium dubium “Little Jo,” Eupatorium fistulosum “Hollow Joe Pye Weed” and Eupatorium maculatum “Spotted Joe Pye Weed.” These may not be easily found at local nurseries as they sell fast. Make sure to call in the spring to order them.
The classification of Joe Pye Weed has historically been somewhat confusing. Joe Pye Weed is in the Eutrochium genus, which also included the North American species of the genus Eupatorium. Eupatorium, also known as Bonesets, had a revision in the early 1900s when Franco-American botanist Constantine Samuel Rafinesque-Schmaltz proposed separating them into their own genus, Eutrochium. To make things a little more con-fusing, in 1970, two research botanists, Robert M. King and Harold Robinson, were not aware of this change and proposed reassigning them to the genus Eupatoriadelphus. Later in 1999, after a DNA analysis was published, it was determined that Joe Pye Weed should once again be separated into its own genus, which became Eutrochium (the senior synonym of Eupatoriadelphus).
It seems no plant’s history is complete without a good story. Regarding the name Joe Pye Weed, legend has it that a Native American named Joe Pye used parts of a wild plant growing in the woods to cure a typhoid fever outbreak that ravaged colonial Massachusetts in the 18th century. His remedy was said to have halted the epidemic, and the plant was named eponymously. However, it is doubtful Joe Pye was his real name, which was recently cited by two researchers in 2017, Richard B. Pearce and James S. Pringle, who published their findings in the Great Lakes Botanist journal. They claim the man’s name was likely Joseph Shauquethqueat, a highly respected Mohican Indian healer and chief who lived in Massachusetts at the time and whose neighbors called him Joe Pye.
Although there remains some disagreement about how Joe Pye Weed got its name, one thing that remains undisputed is that Native Americans were the first to use it and share their knowledge of medicinal plants with the Europeans who came to the New World. Many Europeans had commonly used herbs at home, but they were not familiar with many of the plants found in America. Other medicinal uses of Joe Pye Weed have been documented by other tribes, including the Iroquois and Cherokee, who used its roots and flowers as a diuretic to help with urinary and kidney ailments, and its roots and leaves as a liquid to treat fever and inflammation. Some claim Joe Pye Weed is an edible plant, although that remains in dispute. Some in the medicinal herb community warn that the plant should be used with caution as it contains unsaturated pyrrolizidine alkaloids that can be toxic to the liver.
Santa Fe in bloom: A pollinators’ delight with an intriguing history