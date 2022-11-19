After a year of work, Santa Fe County is inching closer to dropping a bombshell report on affordable housing. Its conclusions could be worse than expected, which says a lot since most already know there is a crisis.

County staff members, led by affordable housing expert Joseph Montoya, contracted New Mexico-based planning group Sites Southwest to draft the plan. The firm hired Carlos Gemora as a senior planner shortly after he resigned from the city as its long-range planner in 2021.

Gemora, assigned to facilitate the plan with county staff, was beneficial for being well-versed on crucial housing issues in the city, which has the bulk of the county’s population and housing. Gemora, with Montoya’s oversight, assembled a housing plan advisory group comprised of a couple dozen individuals with experience and interest in affordable housing issues.

