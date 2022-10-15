Watching Wednesday’s City Council meeting about getting the city’s fiscal house in order was both depressing and encouraging.

Depressing, in that five years after McHard Accounting Consulting analyzed the tragic state of city financial systems, solutions are still sought. Encouraging, in that members of a new team bravely accept the challenge to provide solutions.

Whether they’re heroes or fools is yet to be determined, but surely all join the council in wishing them luck.

Contact Kim Shanahan at kimboshanahan@gmail.com.

