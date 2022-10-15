Watching Wednesday’s City Council meeting about getting the city’s fiscal house in order was both depressing and encouraging.
Depressing, in that five years after McHard Accounting Consulting analyzed the tragic state of city financial systems, solutions are still sought. Encouraging, in that members of a new team bravely accept the challenge to provide solutions.
Whether they’re heroes or fools is yet to be determined, but surely all join the council in wishing them luck.
Filling vacancies is a citywide crisis, but all departments rely on a tight financial ship. Emily Oster, the most recent finance director, has been on the job for only six weeks, but she and Accounting Officer Ricky Bejarano reassured councilors they were up to the task.
One vacancy they reported filled is a new grants manager. That’s timely because of the recent passage of the Inflation Reduction Act that provides up to $1 billion of federal money to cities adopting stringent energy conservation codes. Places like Santa Fe.
Meanwhile, the Sustainability and Green Build Subcommittee of the National Association of Home Builders heard how that billion dollars could get to cities.
About $330 million will go to jurisdictions that adopt codes equal to or more stringent than the 2021 International Energy Conservation Code. New Mexico recently adopted the 2018 version of that standard but shows no eagerness to adopt the 2021 version. However, the city and Santa Fe County have pegged themselves to something more stringent than the 2021 version.
Both versions set parameters for insulation, efficiency of windows, tightness of the building envelope and other mandatory requirements. Every new version ups the ante and is more stringent than the last.
Both versions, however, offer an optional means of compliance using a protocol called the Energy Rating Index, patterned off the Home Energy Rating System. Both protocols establish numerical scores where lower is better and zero is a net-zero energy home.
The city has been using a HERS/ERI index for code compliance since 2008 and the county since 2021. Unfortunately, because very few jurisdictions in America use the Energy Rating Index with its flexibility for code compliance, there is no nationally established numerical equivalency that says a particular score is equal to or better and meets the requirements of the prescriptive code.
At Tuesday’s homebuilders meeting, I urged our association to work with the U.S. Department of Energy to establish an Energy Rating Index numerical equivalency to the 2021 prescriptive code. The association code staff was willing to take that on and promised to raise the possibility with federal officials.
The association’s staff reported Department of Energy officials expressed a willingness to reward jurisdictions already better than 2021 codes, as Santa Fe is, and not just reserve funds for those undertaking the stretch now. Santa Fe’s requirement is presumed better than 2021 equivalency.
Specific criteria and levels of jurisdictional funding has not been determined, but Santa Fe’s new grants manager should keep an eye on it. Money would directly benefit the Land Use Department, since funds are for training, enforcement and measurement.
The balance of the $1 billion, about $670 million, is reserved for jurisdictions complying with net-zero provisions of the 2021 code. That money is available through 2029.
Given Santa Fe’s pledge for net-zero building codes by 2030, we should get that, too.