Santa Fe’s building industry took a real hit during the recession, and when work became hard to find, the city lost skilled workers such as electricians, plumbers, and foundation and roofing installers.
Contractors who specialize in high-end homes say they haven’t been immune to the problem.
“In our end of the market, it has taken longer to build homes due to subcontractors being so busy and spread thin they can’t perform as quickly as they could,” said Kurt Faust, one of the three owners of custom-
home builder Tierra Concepts. “It is also where we have seen the most inflation, with subs being so busy they can choose which jobs they want to take.”
Rob Gibbs with Arete Homes of Santa Fe said nearly everyone in the industry was affected by the downturn. Some left the business and others departed the state, he added.
Gibbs said there has been a lack of training in the building industry, which further slows the pipeline of available workers.
That problem extends deep into the
subcontracting world, where Neal Keiper, owner of Sub Surface Contracting, called the difficulty of finding qualified, motivated workers “almost pathetic.”
His company does excavation and utility work. He noted the labor shortage has a new element now: competition from other sectors.
“What we’re finding is the tech world is taking over,” he said. “More and more people are leaning into trying to find easy money. The labor force is just gone, and for the skilled trade, nobody wants to work long enough to get skilled, you know?”
Keiper said he also is having a problem competing with the local municipalities that have openings.
“The county and the city are taking some of my skilled people away after I’ve worked with them for six, eight years. That is really a pain in the ass, and it’s pissing me off. The city is offering them very little more money, but it’s the benefit package they offer and the unionization. We’re nonunion.
“You can’t really blame these guys,” Keiper said. “They have a family and they really are looking for that pie in the sky.”
Valerie Montoya, owner of Platinum Sky Construction, agreed it is harder to find employees, and she noticed the change “right when the market picked up two years ago.”
“I know some people are bringing in Albuquerque people, but the thing is, Santa Fe’s just a different market, it’s a different style of home,” she said.
Montoya also touched on a modern snag, perhaps echoing what Keiper said about the tech world.
“I think my generation — I’m in my 30s — they don’t want to do concrete work, they don’t want to do trades work, they don’t even want to be builders,” she said. “Maybe the market fall might have scared a lot of people. I think it’s just a different generation. There are a lot of other jobs that require less work and less stress, probably. I think a lot of my generation like the easiness of, ‘Hey, we created a clothes line and we can sell it online to people all over the United States.’
“Meanwhile,” she added, “the housing market is really good right now.”
