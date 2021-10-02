A headline from Business Insider, an online magazine, recently declared: “Millennials just scored a housing victory over boomers in the California legislature.” The victory wasn’t sending them to old geezer villages, it was outlawing single-family zoning on residential lots. California joined Oregon as the only state to do so. So far.
It doesn’t outlaw single-family homes; it just says any lot with enough space can legally add another unit. To a certain extent, Santa Fe already allows doubling up residential units on single-family lots.
We have a blanket “by right” provision that allows accessory dwelling units, which we quaintly call casitas, on any city lot with enough space for another unit. Unless neighborhood covenants prohibit them — then “by right” is nullified.
California’s new law basically says such restrictive covenants are illegal and cannot be enforced.
Santa Fe’s ADU ordinance is actually quite liberal. It allows casitas up to 1,500 square feet as long as the primary residence is more than 1,500 square feet. Put in context, minimum size for a four-bedroom home under the affordable-housing ordinance is 1,250 square feet.
What about a big house on a small Santa Fe lot with no room for another? Except where covenants prohibit it, homes could be converted into duplexes.
California’s new law challenges progressive homeowners to confront their even more “woke” kids who can’t find affordable housing. Tragically, the most progressive communities in America, like Santa Fe, face the greatest affordable-housing shortages.
Why? Because where the circles in the Venn diagram of progressive and conservative homeowners overlap is an elliptical space called Not In My Backyard.
To some, calling oneself a progressive builder or developer is an oxymoron. But some of us, who made conscious decisions to embrace maximum sustainability in how we build, beg to disagree. I know when my millennial kids hit their teens and began to understand and embrace Santa Fe’s progressive culture, I could look them in the eye and say I was doing the best I could to do it right.
The urgency of our housing need is not new and grows even as more apartments come online. The next crisis on our doorstep will be millennials beginning families who want homes with a yard. We’ve built very few in the past decade since Tierra Contenta, the south-side affordable-housing subdivision, went dormant after the housing collapse of 2008.
In the current municipal election cycle, a hot topic at forums is affordable housing. It’s the mom-and-apple pie topic of our time — everybody is for it. But politicians aren’t developers. They don’t know what to do about it except be for it, so long as it doesn’t upset any voters.
One thing politicos can do is listen to experts and expedite their suggestions. Not out-of-town experts hired to fashion a “growth management plan” from a template produced in an ivory tower but local experts who know how to get things done in Santa Fe.
Mayor Alan Webber commissioned an affordable-housing report with local participants after the election in March 2018. It was a start, and long overdue, but many suggestions still wait action and ordinances.
The Santa Fe Housing Action Coalition, formed in 2017 by organizations representing thousands of Santa Feans, has produced a steady flow of practical solutions. Another local group, Friends of Architecture Santa Fe, just released its sensible take on what should be done.
Progressive Santa Fe builders and developers know the problems and how to solve them. We count on progressive leaders to convince progressive citizens what must be done. Like banning single-family zoning.
