I recently tried remembering the city land-use directors I’ve known. I lost count after a dozen and surely missed a few. The one who stands out for me, and perhaps most overlooked, is Sandra Aguilar. She saved Santa Fe’s homebuilding industry.
Appointed during Larry Delgado’s administration in 2002, she also was fired by the same administration a short two years later. But not before she devised the means to avoid a building moratorium based on water availability.
University of California, Berkeley-trained in environmental architecture, but Northern New Mexico born and raised, she brought an analytical mind to the Land Use Department. She also had little patience for the politics of the day and ran afoul of powerful city councilors with different opinions on how water and growth would determine our future.
At the time, the city was still figuring out how to run the water company bought from the Public Service Company of New Mexico in 1995. PNM had no incentive to save water — the more scarce it got, the more it could charge. The city had also recently spent $1 million to buy 10,000 low-flow toilets and gave them away — first come, first served. The toilet giveaway had a dramatic effect on aggregate water demand; thousands of acre-feet of water were saved.
Coming off both a drought and a housing boom in the late 1990s, a building moratorium was threatened. Then-City Councilor Patti Bushee offered what appeared to be a compromise. Her plan was for an annual allotment of water for growth. Her yearly need calculation of 112 acre-feet was based on Santa Fe averaging 600 new homes per year with each acre-foot enough for 5.3 homes, which new-home construction statistics supported.
The problem was once 600 homes were permitted, it was over until the next year. Worse, every year would look back to the previous year to determine if there really was enough new water from rain and snow to provide another 112 acre-feet. It wasn’t exactly a moratorium, but a metric had been established to trigger one in the future. The near future — like the following year.
Aguilar had a different idea. Connecting with grad-school friends working as planners in San Luis Obispo, Calif., she visited them to explore the mandatory toilet replacement policy they had recently instituted. The lightbulb went off, and she brought a plan back to Santa Fe.
Working with City Attorney Anne Lovely, City Planner Gregg Smith and City Councilors David Coss, Rebecca Wurzburger and Matthew Ortiz, she devised the toilet-retrofit program that deposited saved water into the other creation she facilitated: the city water bank. Builders had to, and still do, buy credits from the bank to get a permit to build a house.
At the time, most builders were for the Bushee plan, since it appeared to quash the moratorium demands. Plus, retrofitting toilets to get building permits was a pain in the neck and added a few thousand dollars to the cost of new homes. Boy, were we wrong.
Begging 112 acre-feet every year, with no guarantee it would come, was a pipe dream. If it had miraculously prevailed, we would have by now added nearly 2,000 acre-feet to our current aggregate demand. Instead, we have grown and our aggregate demand is 2,000 acre-feet less than when retrofitting and the water bank were put in place.
Aguilar got on the wrong side of powerful councilors, but her ideas won. Builders, and the community, owe her a debt of gratitude. May proper policies always prevail over political pandering.
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.