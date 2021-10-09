An exodus of people from America’s cities to rural towns and villages in places such as Northern New Mexico continued to grow in the last year as society limped through a pandemic.
The coronavirus has driven a surge in real estate sales in rural areas.
“When I ask why they pick this area, they all say about the same thing — they want to get out of the big city,” said Stacie Ewing, owner and qualifying broker of American West Ranches based in Eagle Nest. “They say they are worried about where it will go in the future.”
Local people in the region also are looking to buy while interest rates are low. But a shortage of inventory, rising home prices and competition from people who can pay cash, is making their dream of homeownership tough.
“There is no available housing. We’re in a tiny place with no new construction,” said Lynn Cravens, a longtime Realtor focused on properties in Rio Arriba County, including Española.
“We’ve got local people that want to buy but can’t find anything. With prices going up, they are priced out of the market.”
Still, the brisk pace of sales in areas from Española to Eagle Nest since the beginning of the pandemic in early 2020 has been good for home sellers and real estate agents.
Cravens said she was surprised when she took a look at recent home sales numbers for the area. Through early August, 143 residential properties have sold in Rio Arriba County this year, one shy of the total sales in 2019. The overall average price at which homes sold rose from $209,299 in 2019 to $316,637 this year.
Land sales have also increased, from 28 in all of 2019 to 69 last year and 57 by mid-August this year, Cravens said. Statistics compiled by the New Mexico Association of Counties also show a steady upward trend in residences sold and the median price the houses sold for in several rural New Mexico counties.
Drilling down further, middle-tier values tracked via sales from June 2020 to July 2021 show an increase in many rural Northern New Mexico towns, according to Zillow. The value of the mid-price homes has gone up 25 percent in Questa, 13 percent in Española and nearly 11 percent in Las Vegas, N.M.
Ewing said she’s seeing a good mix among the buyers in the northeast quadrant of the state she handles from Angel Fire to Raton. Some are young couples buying their first home. Others are baby boomers buying second homes in the cool Sangre de Cristo Mountains where they hope to retire. A few are among the tech crowd who are seeking safety and are able to work remotely.
Ewing said she’s happy to see a lot of the farm and ranch properties she sells going to people who want to continue ranching or producing crops. “I would rather them stay as working lands and not get subdivided [for housing]. Once our ranch and farmland is gone, there’s no way to get it back,” she said.
In the villages of Cimarron and Springer, Ewing has seen more of an uptick in sales than usual. Most of that is driven by people who grew up in the area, moved away for careers and are coming back to raise families in their hometowns, she said.
Likewise, Cravens said there was a hefty influx of young tech professionals to the Española Valley, many out of Texas, when COVID-19 took hold in 2020.
“Our market grew, a lot,” she said. “The problem is we don’t have good internet service at all. That’s difficult for these young professionals because they are all working remote.”
How long the upward trend in property values and sales will continue is anyone’s guess.
