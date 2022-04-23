My last two columns focused on wastewater issues in Santa Fe County’s Planned Development
Area 1. It is substantial acreage surrounding Santa Fe Community College, where the county encourages relatively high-density development — the kind of thing that happens only with utility-scale sewer systems.
The county has pledged freshwater for future development there from its share of water from the city-county Buckman Direct Diversion on the Rio Grande. Because it provides freshwater to homes, the county could claim ownership of the 70 percent of water that leaves the homes as sewerage.
That’s different than what exists today for Oshara Village, the 20-year-old subdivision that was a showpiece of sustainable thinking when conceived by founder Allan Hoffman. Although it did receive the county’s freshwater, the county never got village sewer water because it built its own treatment plant and diverted treated effluent back to every lot for landscaping.
Now, with more upstream development contemplated above Oshara Village, it could be compelled to connect to a proposed sewer line that would run by the village on its way downstream to the county’s Abajo Lift Station. That facility pumps raw, untreated sewerage out of a topographical bowl and delivers it to the city’s wastewater treatment plant on the Santa Fe River.
Sustainability thinking is an evolving phenomenon. A current truism is gray water — drainage from showers, bathrooms sinks and washing machines — should be diverted outside to produce lush landscaping in our high desert. Building codes encourage such systems. But what if the county says, “No, that’s our water, we delivered it to the house and we want what comes out the other end”?
The reality is that with low-flow toilets and water-conserving appliances in new homes, wastewater treatment plant managers are legitimately worried that gray water diverted to landscaping means black water, from toilets and kitchen sinks, is not diluted enough for easy treatment.
They need every drop of that gray water.
Ironically, the county has rules on the books that, if tweaked, could provide the maximum sustainability answer.
The county’s Sustainable Land Development Code created a rule that required buried storage tanks to collect rainwater when a home’s “roof surface is 2,500 square feet of heated floor area,” and those tanks should be “connected to a pump and drip irrigation system to serve landscaped areas.”
It is laudable and aggressive. It is also very confusing.
Imagine a two-story home with a 1,500-square-foot footprint that has 3,000 heated square feet but a roof area of only 1,500 square feet. Tank required? I don’t know.
What about a 2,000-square-foot, single-story home with an attached two-car garage, deep and wide portals and a roofed area of 3,000 square feet? Tanks required? I don’t know. An argument can be made that both examples require tanks as easily as neither does. Guess which argument gets made by builders and developers?
Furthermore, why is it presumed precious and clean rainwater should be delivered to landscaping? If we’re promoting xeric landscaping, then it shouldn’t need water hitting the roof.
What if, instead, we required rainwater collection tanks tied to total roofed area, not heated square footage, and tanked water to be treated and brought back into the house to flush toilets and whatever is leftover used for landscaping?
That means less potable water from county pipes for flushing and the home’s gray water stays commingled with black water.
That means more homes per acre-foot of delivered potable water, nicely diluted sewage for treatment plants and the purest water for fruits and vegetables growing in the yard.
Rules should change with evolving notions of sustainability.