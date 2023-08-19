Watching the city’s Quality of Life Committee meeting Wednesday put in mind the maxim of the single point of failure putting great works at risk. The idea that one individual is responsible for amazing achievements means when that person exits, success can sometimes end.
Ed Romero, executive director of the Santa Fe Civic Housing Authority, is a youthful-looking 60-something, but his update presentation for the committee amplified his remarkable career leading the authority for over the past 20 years.
Romero’s matter-of-fact modesty belies his creativity and financial wizardry. While he’s often in community groups seeking answers on housing affordability, he rarely joins the sometimes heated and opinionated discussions. If asked directly, he’ll answer, often in conservative language belying the progressive mission of his life’s path.
It would be a singular accomplishment to merely collect rents on hundreds of units reserved for people earning 30% of the area’s median income or seniors living solely on Social Security, which is what most civic housing authorities do. But Romero isn’t like most.
His passion for building and rehabilitating, with an eye on maximum energy efficiency, keeps the authority’s housing stock in top shape and reduces, and sometimes eliminates, monthly utility bills for financially strapped clients.
Romero reminded the committee that while the housing authority once was a division of city government, it chose to emancipate itself in 1989. That, Romero noted, is what allowed him to thrive and succeed where other government authorities often struggle and fail.
No governments are eager to spend money keeping poor people’s housing adequate. Recent stories from Española are examples of such neglect. A stand-alone entity with a creative leader and a board of directors that gives him flexibility mean nimbleness and quick decisions. He compared his past 20 years with that of the Santa Fe County authority, a government division, that has produced no new housing units in 20 years.
The city’s Zoom camera stayed focused on Romero, but I wished it had panned to Rich Brown, director of the Community Development Department. As the overseer of Mayor Alan Webber’s administration’s crawling efforts to develop the midtown campus and other smaller projects, I imagine he was squirming in his seat as he recognized truth in Romero’s insight.
Romero laid out several ambitious projects on property the authority purchased, mainly to build units where HUD housing vouchers can be used. Because the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has not increased the dollar amount of total vouchers earmarked for Santa Fe for 20 years, what used to be enough for 1,200 annual vouchers now only covers 670.
In Santa Fe, it is made even worse by landlords turning their backs and refusing to rent to voucher-holders. Romero said 400 vouchers were issued in the past three months, and only 10 people found rentals that accepted them. His plan to build 600 new units over the next decade will produce housing for voucher-holders.
The city should do whatever it can to further Romero’s ambitions and hope he has time and energy to see them through.
Meanwhile, the quiet and accomplished Jesse Gries accepted the Grand Hacienda award Tuesday night for the 2023 Haciendas — A Parade of Homes. A master craftsman in steel, stone and wood, the home is unassuming from the outside, which is fitting for its historic district address, but details, inspired by Japanese aesthetics of simplicity, are stunning.
Designed by Stephen Beili with interiors by Steffany Hollingsworth, it was a unanimous-decision showstopper. Sunday is the last day of the self-guided 20-home tour, with doors opening at 10 a.m. and closing at 5 p.m. Maps and ticket information are at santafeparadeofhomes.com.