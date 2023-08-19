Watching the city’s Quality of Life Committee meeting Wednesday put in mind the maxim of the single point of failure putting great works at risk. The idea that one individual is responsible for amazing achievements means when that person exits, success can sometimes end.

Ed Romero, executive director of the Santa Fe Civic Housing Authority, is a youthful-looking 60-something, but his update presentation for the committee amplified his remarkable career leading the authority for over the past 20 years.

Romero’s matter-of-fact modesty belies his creativity and financial wizardry. While he’s often in community groups seeking answers on housing affordability, he rarely joins the sometimes heated and opinionated discussions. If asked directly, he’ll answer, often in conservative language belying the progressive mission of his life’s path.

