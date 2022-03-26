You’ve never heard of Rob Gibbs Construction because there’s never been one.
But Rob Gibbs is responsible for more homes built in Santa Fe in the past 25 years than any other single person. Now, he is adding another line to his repertoire and wants to put a little casita in your backyard.
Gibbs started in Santa Fe as just another out-of-town builder nearly 30 years ago when he was recruited by a couple of guys to be the first developer in the brand new Tierra Contenta subdivision in early 1994.
Bob Smith and Ted Odmark were semi-retired golfing buddies in Las Campanas who had been active in residential developments in San Diego. They’d read about the new proposed public-private partnership project on Santa Fe’s south side and decided to make a run for one of the tracts.
Gibbs was consulting on a Smith residential project in San Diego that stalled in the recession of the early ’90s. Smith asked the 30-something Gibbs to come out to Santa Fe and take a look at the project. Gibbs came, liked what he saw and committed himself to run a new construction outfit called BT Housing, financed by Bob and Ted’s excellent adventure.
One of the first people Gibbs spoke with was Steve Brugger, the first executive director of the nonprofit Tierra Contenta Corp. Brugger observed the new BT Housing subdivision was going to keep Gibbs busy for a few years.
Gibbs looked at the Tierra Contenta master plan and said no, it would keep him busy for the rest of his career. Which it has and will continue to do as long as he’s willing and able.
Over the decades, Gibbs moved far afield from Tierra Contenta, especially after the collapse of the local housing industry at the end of 2008. At the time, his company was building more homes in Santa Fe than anyone, including publicly traded mega-builder Centex Homes, which was later bought out by Pulte Homes.
By then, Odmark had been bought out by Smith’s family. With the housing collapse, the Smiths closed shop in 2009, and Gibbs went to work for Homewise as director of operations. He helped turn Homewise into the housing and development behemoth that it now is.
When the market started heating up again a few years ago, Gibbs left Homewise and formed Arete Homes of Santa Fe. Its range of products is currently spread over four active neighborhoods that run the price gamut, from Valverde in Las Campanas to the about-to-break-ground Oeste in Tierra Contenta. Gibbs also is seeking approval for a Tierra Contenta apartment complex opposite César Chávez Elementary School with Alexander Dzurek of Autotroph Design.
That apparently isn’t enough to keep Gibbs busy, so he started Arete Dwelling Units with Realtor Peter Ferrara. They offer eight models starting at 260 square feet going up to 1,050 square feet. Gibbs reports the impetus came from fielding requests over the years for just such a product line.
He acknowledges that while demand for accessory dwelling units is strong in Santa Fe, logistics are not easy. A tiny house has all the elements, meaning trades and materials, of a full-sized house and still needs the same supervision of subcontractors required for a regular house. But after nearly 30 years of negotiating the peculiarities and quirks of Santa Fe homebuilding, nobody is better suited to pull this off than Gibbs.
In August, the Santa Fe Area Home Builders created and honored Gibbs with a first-ever Legacy Award. It sounds like something for a retiree. Gibbs is just hitting his stride.
