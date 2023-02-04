Euclidean zoning, pioneered a century ago in Euclid, Ohio, was devised to keep noxious industries away from residential areas. It has since devolved to what many consider a racist, classist means to prevent diversity and affordability through higher densities.
Mid-20th century planner Robert Moses believed broad, limited-access highways gave an urban middle class freedom by owning a car and a suburban home with a yard and no dependency on public transportation.
New Urbanism proselytizers in the 1980s believed designing cozy and walkable antidotes to auto-driven sprawl, with “villages” dotting lands around urban fringes, answered the errors of Moses.
Santa Fe has a history of buying into all of the trends, probably because it attracts outsider intellects. All have been tested. All have been found wanting.
Early Santa Fe zoning covenants, notably north-side neighborhoods developed by former Gov. John Dempsey in the 1930s, included bans on Chinese ownership.
St. Francis Drive cleaved neighborhoods into east-side/west-side dichotomies in service to efficient crosstown traffic. Six lanes of St. Michael’s Drive with vast adjacent parking lots weren’t built for walkability.
In the early 1990s, New Urbanist legends Peter Calthorpe, Peter Werwath and Andres Duany considered Santa Fe an experimental playground. Tierra Contenta, Frijoles Village (which became Aldea), Nava Ade, Rancho Viejo and Oshara Village were all tantalized by New Urbanist visions.
Apparently, Santa Feans are stubborn and resisted social engineering by refusing to walk to school, work or corner coffee shops to buy The New York Times.
Santa Fe County was so enamored with progressive planning, it hired the best legal gurus of the movement to help develop its Sustainable Growth Management Plan over a decade ago.
One simple and elegant idea in the plan — Transferable Development Rights — seemed the perfect win-win idea, whereby conservation easements from “sending areas” could be purchased by developers in “receiving areas” who wished to increase density for their projects.
TDRs, as they are known, had worked well in other markets in the country. TDR banks were established to hold the rights and broker them between sellers and buyers. Sending areas were mapped to preserve agricultural, cultural, historical, riparian and other worthy lands.
Owners of such property would be paid handsomely in exchange for guarantees of no future development. A unit of a right was determined by its underlying zoning. If a 10-acre property was zoned one home per 2.5 acres then, it would have four units to sell.
Unit values would ultimately be determined by an open market but were presumed to be worth around $20,000 each. The exchange had a 4-to-1 ratio, meaning each unit purchased would be worth four homes to a purchasing developer in a receiving area. An area zoned one home per acre could now build four homes on the acre, which meant a simple upzoning at $5,000 a house.
Receiving areas were established by the county’s growth management plan where utilities, services and higher densities were being promoted. Simple and elegant.
Except, in seven years of existence, exactly six development rights have been bought and sold, resulting in 24 possible new homes, none of which have been built. Simply put, it ain’t working.
Ironically, the county’s Community College District is booming with building at higher densities, with no TDRs needed. That’s because the district’s zoning, with much community input back in 2000, established flexible rules allowing for applications up to 20 units per acre. Its rules were grandfathered in when the county adopted its growth management plan in 2010.
The county should abandon TDRs and simply zone anticipated growth areas similar to the Community College District. Simpler and more elegant.