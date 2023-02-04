Euclidean zoning, pioneered a century ago in Euclid, Ohio, was devised to keep noxious industries away from residential areas. It has since devolved to what many consider a racist, classist means to prevent diversity and affordability through higher densities.

Mid-20th century planner Robert Moses believed broad, limited-access highways gave an urban middle class freedom by owning a car and a suburban home with a yard and no dependency on public transportation.

New Urbanism proselytizers in the 1980s believed designing cozy and walkable antidotes to auto-driven sprawl, with “villages” dotting lands around urban fringes, answered the errors of Moses.

Contact Kim Shanahan at kimboshanahan@gmail.com.

Popular in the Community