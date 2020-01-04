There’s a new buzzword zinging around the fringes of the national homebuilders’ world: “Resiliency.”
Twenty-five years ago, it was two words — “green building” — that morphed into one (“sustainability”). Those are so past decade, if not past century. Today, it’s all about resiliency.
What’s interesting about the word, as used by builder-leaders at the National Association of Home Builders, is that it’s a way to speak about climate change without uttering those loaded words.
In Santa Fe, for the most part, there’s little debate about climate change; it’s a given. That’s not as true in the Trumpian heartland of America, which is strongly represented by aging white men at code meetings of the national organization.
Builders often spend a fair amount of time traveling around in their trucks. Many listen to AM talk radio while doing so. In virtually every radio market besides Santa Fe, that kind of talk claims climate change is a hoax.
You may have heard such drivel: Climate change is a wacko environmentalist plot perpetrated by United Nations-inspired globalist one-worlders and their useful idiots on the left. The socialist-inspired Green New Deal is just the latest example of the evil intent brought forward by the conspiracy of dunces. Even our president says he believes that to be so.
But the good ol’ boys cannot deny the floods are wider, fires hotter, tides higher, winds stronger, droughts longer, summers hotter and winters colder. Not only do they not deny, they test their long memories and marvel at the changes that have occurred in their lifetimes. Those who can’t deny the physical evidence still cling to climate change being the unknowable motivation of the almighty, or perhaps a new chapter in the epochal changes Earth has endured.
Whatever.
Among the code wonks I hang around with at national meetings, there is tentative talk of establishing new codes to address resiliency issues. That is welcome news, even if it is only an adaptive strategy as opposed to a mitigation strategy. Mitigation is off the table, as that would give credence to the fact that climate change is human caused and can be human solved.
The problem with national resiliency codes is that is that there is no one nationwide problem to tackle. Tornado Alley needs to think about hardened safe rooms in structures, but we in Santa Fe don’t have such concerns. Coastal areas have stronger hurricanes and rising tide, but we don’t. Riverside neighborhoods must move back from engineered levies that breech from floods, but we don’t.
Our episodic disaster risk, like others in the Mountain West region, is fire. But even those risks are localized, and not just state by state or city by city, but within a given jurisdiction. Santa Fe, for instance, should have restrictive building codes for structures in the wildland-urban interface, but we don’t need them for homes in urban infill areas.
That specificity creates jurisdictional problems. Fortunately, forest professionals have detailed maps showing where the fire risks are greatest, but that can literally mean one side of a street may have restrictive codes, which add to construction costs and limit design, while the other side may not. It’s controversial and hard to enforce.
Actually, the greatest resiliency issue facing homebuilding in the American Southwest is none of the above. It is water. Mention that to the resiliency code watchers at the national level and one gets a blank stare. They just don’t get it. Our resiliency codes must get us to net-zero water before the spigot is closed.
It’s the main reason to stay involved with codes at the national level. No water, no permits. No permits, no building. No building, no affordability. It’s a slow-motion disaster and we’re in it.
Kim Shanahan is a longtime Santa Fe builder and former executive officer of the Santa Fe Area Home Builders Association.
