When you think of the Railyard District, does Baca Street come to mind? It may not, but the area off Cerrillos Road adjacent to Baca Street that enters at Flagman Way and continues around the horseshoe loop along Shoofly Lane, is in fact part of the 50-acre Railyard District. It’s called the Baca Railyard District, or Baca District.
“It’s the hidden gem of the plan,” says Faith Okuma. As principal-in-charge at Surroundings, a multidisciplinary design studio, she helped design the master plan and design guidelines for the city-owned land. “But [the area] was never firmly connected to the Railyard other than by “social trails”—the paths created by people along the backside of Baca Street to the north end of the School for the Deaf. “If it was going to be a district,” Okuma says, “they needed to be connected.” So, when conceptualizing the area, a connection was included. “We didn’t know if it’d be an overpass or an underpass.”
The idea to join the two areas was among many that made the list for the land that once serviced the Atchison, Topeka and Santa Fe Railway. Ideas that originated in the late 1990s by people in the community, local architects and urban planners, finally began to gain steam (pun intended) in the 2000s. Okuma says it was nearly a 20-year process overall from the time the city bought the land to when its development took place.
The intent was for the area to become multi-use land used for residential, commercial and retail, primarily by locally owned businesses, while retaining the grittiness and integrity of a warehouse and railway feel. The planners purposefully left the development and design plan flexible, says Okuma, which is apparent in the varying styles of architecture throughout the uniquely shaped locality. “Santa Fe has never been about taking a block and making it all the same,” she says. “We wanted to give it room to grow and be able to change.”
And change it has. Angela Del Mar and her husband Kevin Wilson, owners of Salon Del Mar, one of the first locally owned businesses in the Baca Railyard, have watched it morph over the years. “You wouldn’t realize it was a dust bowl ten years ago,” says Del Mar, “It has steadily grown throughout the years.” The couple has witnessed the development of live-work communities, and other buildings and businesses, since their arrival in 2008. “There’s hundreds of them now,” Del Mar says, referring to live-work spaces. “Before, it was all empty land.”
In their “simple and humble” salon space, as Del Mar describes it, they have incorporated the original train platform. She says it is more than 100 years old and it still serves as a platform—only now for their clients to explore new hair styles instead of railroad passengers to explore new areas.
Michael Bergt “thought the whole place was going to be a white elephant” when the live-work artist moved to the area more than ten years ago. “I think I was the only one at this end of the railyard,” he recalls. Bergt credits Cafecito owners Andres Paglayan and his wife, Solange Serquis, as the most instrumental in attracting people to the area. “They turned it into a destination,” he says. “Before, there wasn’t anywhere for people to sit and enjoy a café or meal.” Now the area is flooded with people, Bergt says, and the universal refrain seems to be, “I had no idea that this was here.” Baca Railyard “pioneers” say they love the uniqueness and diversity of its buildings. “I call it the battle of the architecture,” says Bergt.
Developers and designers have more freedom to realize their creative vision than in more design-restrictive areas, such as Santa Fe historic neighborhoods. You’ll find Quonset huts, pod-like structures, typically made with corrugated steel with a shape reminiscent of Airstream camping trailers. They sit among a number of buildings that incorporate galvanized sheeting, repurposed wood, and stucco in their designs — sometimes all three. Some structures are several stories high, but there are also single-level ones of various shapes and sizes. Bergt heard that Cafecito’s Paglayan and Serquis plan to build a separate commercial empanada kitchen using concrete and copper as architectural elements.
“It’s really a long-term testament to the energy of New Mexicans, and Santa Feans in particular, to find small-growth places to carve out [into] lively community assets,” says Okuma. She notes that the Baca side of the Railyard was an interesting space, but not big enough for large development.
And while it’s taken more than a decade to become an active community and is just now being discovered by a larger audience, Baca Railyard has come into its own. A few parcels of open land remain, waiting to be planned, developed and polished to add a bit more sparkle to this tucked-away gem.