Readers of this column sometimes ask opinions on trends in homebuilding. A repeated question comes up about Boxable, a potentially revolutionary solution to an industry that hasn’t changed much since the invention of the saw.
Boxable, a company formed in 2017 and based out of Las Vegas, Nev., premiered its product in the parking lot of the International Building Show at the industry’s annual convention in Las Vegas in early 2019.
I was there and, like many others, intrigued but not blown away. After all, it’s a convention for homebuilders and products they buy. Industry disrupters don’t generate industry enthusiasm.
Boxable showcased a flat-packed, 400-square-foot casita that unfolded and assembled in hours. Pretty cool and genius in many ways. Its design solved one of the biggest drawbacks of off-site modular and manufactured homes, which is what’s shipped down the highway is mostly air.
By hinging the pieces together and folding them into tidy little packages 8 feet wide, 10 feet tall and 10 feet long, it fits on a trailer pulled by a pickup.
Boxable’s innovation doesn’t stop there. The company believes it can churn out dwelling units the way Ford churns out F-150s. And like Henry Ford, they’ll do it like he did 100 years ago with the Model T, meaning any color you want as long as it’s black. Boxable offers no deviations or customizations.
Most off-site modular factories build like site-built homes, they’re just assembled under vast roofed structures. Materials come in one end — still mostly lumber — and human hands grip power tools to cut, nail and screw. Finished products come out the other end.
Factories in northern Europe and Asia are pushing boundaries of automation, but they’re still primitive and limited to measuring, cutting, nailing and moving assembled material around the factory floor. They still box six sides together and send in humans to finish the details.
Boxable wants to skip the automobile industry’s decades-long assembly line learning curve and go straight to robotics. That would certainly be a game-changer. Indeed, it may have no choice, since it faces the same problem every builder in America has — a lack of skilled workers.
That’s a production problem and a big one for Boxable. One problem it doesn’t have is marketing. The company website boasts more than 50,000 deposits have been placed for more than 100,000 units. Some people have been on the waiting list for years. Most will be on for many years to come.
So far, the only person known to occupy a delivered Boxable casita is Elon Musk, who famously plunked one down near his Space X launch pad on the Gulf Coast of Texas. That got people’s attention, both investors and waitlisters.
Boxable says it has raised more than $50 million in capital, including a $9.2 million contract reportedly with the federal government for FEMA emergency shelters. Those will be delivered before consumers get one for their backyards. Boxable will need every investment penny and more — full robotic factories for 100,000 units won’t come cheap.
The hype says $50,000 for a delivered casita, but there are asterisks. That’s the 2019 estimate, shipping not included, site utilities and foundation not included, crane and assembly not included, permitting not included. Bottom line? My guess? More than $150,000. Whenever you can get one.
Factory spokespeople on YouTube videos love the adverb “hopefully.” As in, “Hopefully we’ll soon increase production over two or three units per day.” One should be concerned about startups qualifying projections with “if” and “when” and “hopefully.” With 100,000 units on the waiting list, one hopefully lives long enough to get one.
Kim Shanahan has been a Santa Fe green builder since 1986 and a sustainability consultant since 2019. Contact him at shanafe@aol.com.