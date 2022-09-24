Readers of this column sometimes ask opinions on trends in homebuilding. A repeated question comes up about Boxable, a potentially revolutionary solution to an industry that hasn’t changed much since the invention of the saw.

Boxable, a company formed in 2017 and based out of Las Vegas, Nev., premiered its product in the parking lot of the International Building Show at the industry’s annual convention in Las Vegas in early 2019.

I was there and, like many others, intrigued but not blown away. After all, it’s a convention for homebuilders and products they buy. Industry disrupters don’t generate industry enthusiasm.

Kim Shanahan has been a Santa Fe green builder since 1986 and a sustainability consultant since 2019. Contact him at shanafe@aol.com.

Popular in the Community