Rich Brown is having a heck of a month. He is the city’s director of community and economic development, a title that fails to describe the important portfolio of offices under his direction.
When Mayor Alan Webber revamped the city’s org chart in 2020, Brown was promoted after fellow Bay Area transplant Matt Brown, who hired him, left the post for greener pastures in San Antonio, Texas.
Rich Brown’s first job with the city was sorting out how business interests could take advantage of the five “opportunity zones” designated by the state within the city after the Trump administration tax package created them in December 2017.
Despite initial excitement, within a couple years, it appeared the zones didn’t hold much opportunity in Santa Fe. No projects have come forward to access significant tax advantages in those economically depressed areas, including around midtown.
The new mega-department Rich Brown oversees includes all “forward-facing” departments, which the city defined then as land use, long-range planning, affordable housing, economic development, asset management, recreation, tourism, and arts and culture.
At the center of the portfolio is the midtown campus. It touches, and is touched, by all Brown’s responsibilities. It will be his measure of success, or not, but is far from the only area of his focus.
The recent unanimous Planning Commission recommendation to up-zone the midtown campus for maximum development flexibility was a long-overdue first step. Despite initial consternation by adjacent commercial and public school property owners, who felt neglected by consultants devising a conceptual master plan with roads through their properties, Brown’s office worked with the aggrieved and mollified their concerns.
The next big win was finalizing details of a deal with John Garcia, head of the state’s General Services Department, to trade state land adjacent to and inside the midtown campus for city land the state police has leased for years on Cerrillos Road. The state also allowed up-zoning of its midtown land, which can now, finally, be folded into the campus master plan.
A new and unexpected big win was the city signing a purchase agreement with the state Department of Game and Fish to buy its 28 acres off Richards Avenue for $3 million. That is a big deal.
Other than a few adjacent neighbors, it’s likely the vast majority of Santa Feans had no idea such a prime piece of real estate existed within the city. When one turns off Cerrillos Road onto Richards Avenue heading south, virtually everyone turns left turn onto Siringo Road and follows the beautiful median park in the former arroyo.
If you don’t turn left and continue for a couple hundred yards, you’ll dead-end at the Arroyo Chamisos. Over the broad, sandy swath is the Genoveva Chavez Community Center. The arroyo soon could have a new crossing and link up Richards Avenue heading out to the community college.
To the left is the new city property. Five of the 28 acres will be dedicated for the crossing’s right of way, but the balance, 23 acres, will likely be reserved for affordable housing.
Unlike midtown, or the controversial 22 acres near South Meadows Road, the inaccessible Game and Fish property has never had open-space wanderers or memory-filled former students to lament what’s being lost.
This property is a gift to the city. And a potential partial solution to the desperate need for more affordable housing.