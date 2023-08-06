Q&A with Mayor Alan Webber

Housing was the key issue when Mayor Alan Webber first took office back in 2018, and it remains an acute concern for almost every Santa Fean and those looking to relocate to Santa Fe. And it has only become more so—locally and nationally—since the pandemic. We recently sat down with his Honor to talk about the city’s housing challenges and what he and his administration are doing to grow Santa Fe while maintaining what has made it so attractive over the centuries.
Is housing the all-consuming issue—for you and for Santa Feans?
I’d say in every city in the country, housing is the highest concern of every mayor and every resident. People want housing that’s affordable to them. They want their kids and grandkids to be able to live in the community. Employers want their workforce to be local. We all want our police and firefighters to be local. We want our teachers and nurses to be local. At the same time, in a city like Santa Fe that is so much about history and quality of life and design, you can’t accept growth just for the sake of growth. It has to be directed, it has to be controlled. And it has to be balanced against sustainability, water and other factors that are all part of the fabric of the community.
This is a bit obvious, but COVID only exacerbated all this, did it not?
COVID really did shift it into a higher gear. But I inherited a situation where between 2008 and 2018, the city permitted fewer than 2,000 new housing units. So we were already behind demand. The estimate I remember from my first campaign was, we needed 5,000 new housing units. In my first five years in office, we’ve permitted close to 2,500. And we still need 5 or 6,000 more. So the explosion of demand from before COVID was very, very significant. What COVID did was add another layer to this already complicated set of layers and what it proved was you could live and work anywhere. We’ve seen people leaving other places and wanting to come here because it’s such a great place to work and live.
I pulled this chart where you can see where we were in 2017. We were building 500 units. Since then we’ve started doubling and almost tripling that number. And we now have a tool that our Land Use department created to demonstrate the process of houses being approved and built. They’re calling it The Pipeline. Overall, we have something like 10,000 housing units in The Pipeline. Some have been built. But it is still a critical issue about what it looks like, where’s it located. How do we accommodate the growth without losing the quality of life of the city? That’s why planning and development and sustainability all go hand in hand.
Our challenge as a community is: How do you guide growth, get the housing you need, where it works for people who need it at a price they can afford, with designs that look like Santa Fe.
What has been your strategy?
Something that is really important are two projects that the Land Use department is undertaking now. The first is an update of the 1999 General Plan. The General Plan guides the direction of the city’s growth. It lays out values, what we care about as a community and then lays out actual policies on how to get us there. We haven’t updated it since 1999. It is still a very good document. But it’s time for an upgrade. The second thing that the Land Use department is doing is a complete refresh of the Chapter 14 zoning code. That also is overdue for an update.
Those two pieces fit together, you get the General Plan, which lays out the philosophy of the city’s future, and how land-use planning and zoning and development and sustainability and quality of life and equity all fit together. The zoning code then becomes a tool for developers, builders and neighborhood individuals to see how zoning code provisions help contribute to getting us to that vision. Those are going on right now. So if you looked at the list of things the city is undertaking that directly relates to housing issues, it touches so many other departments than just land use: public works, public utilities, police and fire, parks. All of it. It all revolves around, How do you do housing in the right way? So that the city can have people who work here afford to live here, and their families, and sustain the quality of life that makes this place so special.
So if we have an urgent need for housing, what are the causes?
Since 2018, we’ve included the Fee-in-Lieu option for developers to pay a fee that goes into the Affordable Housing Trust Fund. We’ve also seen a significant increase in the multifamily units being built, which is really important. If you’re just getting started in life, or you’re at a stage where you can’t afford a home, and a rental is what you or your family need, an apartment is the first stepping stone toward putting down roots. We need all of that. But for a long time, we didn’t pay enough attention to that market.
Also, Santa Fe is always going to be an expensive place to build. It’s attractive but land is scarce. Most of what we’re doing with housing right now is infill housing. Midtown is a huge opportunity for new and affordable housing to be built. We’re talking about, at a minimum, 1,100 units at Midtown. So there’s some large-scale opportunities, but much of what will be built is really place-based infill.
But does that 10,000 units figure create an expectation among both Santa Feans and people thinking of moving here that the City will have all those units ready and available for them?
The pressure is more internal to Santa Fe. Our housing crisis isn’t only a crisis of supply and demand, it is significantly a lack of supply. But as I said, I don’t want housing for the sake of housing. The challenge is, there are not a lot of cities like Santa Fe in America. Certainly almost none of our size that have our quality of life and cultural reputation. We need to manage growth so it doesn’t destroy the place we love. Growth for growth’s sake is not the solution. Prohibiting growth is not the solution. Because change is going to happen one way or the other. Our challenge as a community is: How do you guide growth, get the housing you need, where it works for people who need it at a price they can afford, with designs that look like Santa Fe. Whatever we do, it needs to look like us. It needs to work for us. It needs to reflect the attributes of Santa Fe that make us special. And in some ways it needs to come from the folks who live here.
Do you look at other cities and wish people here could see what they’re doing and how we’re trying to stay the course. Are comparisons useful?
Well, you need to realize that this set of factors is always going to be dynamic. Let’s imagine we increase our housing supply, maybe not by 10,000, but in the next four or five years between Midtown and Tierra Contenta to Phase III and other infill projects building on city-owned land, let’s say we’re able to add 4,000 units.
We’re not done. You don’t get it right and then walk away. It is an ongoing challenge. The fact that we haven’t updated the General Plan since 1999—it’s going to be a couple of years undertaking. But if you wait too long, it’s too late. So a lot of the things we’re doing right now are designed to be real-time solutions to this pressing need for housing. It’s not like we’re the only city that has this set of issues. But we’ve got a shot at getting it right.
What is the thinking behind the proposed 3% excise tax on homes that cost more than $1 million?
It’s an important step in the right direction. If we want to have affordable and equitable workforce housing, we have to find a steady reliable funding source. The Affordable Housing Trust Fund, which is governed by state law, is that bank account. We put money into that and the city, by ordinance, then uses that money to address our housing needs. That money goes into things like down-payment assistance for people trying to buy their first home, rental assistance for people trying to get into a unit but they come up short. There’s a way to get people the money they need so they’re not suddenly unhoused. It can also go to support construction of new affordable housing. It is our tool for helping affordable housing happen in Santa Fe. Not the only tool, but a key one.
The data show that if we have a 3% excise tax, an excise tax on the part of a home sale above $1 million, it’ll generate more than $4½ million dollars every year. I see it as a really important step toward more affordable units for more people who work here. If you want nurses and teachers and cops and firefighters and hotel workers and restaurant workers to live here, we have to provide a mechanism to get that done.
What else has the city been doing?
We have work to do on the production side. To get more housing built. And to work with the community around how and where it goes. But that Affordable Housing Trust Fund can make a huge difference and [that] 3% excise tax is a tool. I think there’s something like 33 jurisdictions that have this kind of excise tax. And I don’t think we’re going to price anybody out of the market. People aren’t choosing Santa Fe because we don’t have an excise tax. That doesn’t seem to be a deal breaker. And it’s not meant as a punishment. It’s a tool to get us to what we do want. Which is more affordable housing, equitably produced, so more people can work and live in our city. We don’t want to become an exclusive community of the wealthy.
So what’s working and what’s not working?
In general, we’re on the right track. We can always do better. We need to make it easier for people to work with the city. We’re not always an easy place to do business. We need to do a better job of integrating all these pieces of land use — transportation, sustainability, equity — so that everybody gets a shot at living here. But the biggest thing people need to know is that we have a strategy. And it includes our water future, our emphasis on solarization, our emphasis on what our public works team talks about in terms of complete streets. There is a strategy. And now the challenge is for us to implement that vision and put it into place going forward. It’s not easy, but there is a complete vision for how all these pieces fit together and that’s the key takeaway for folks: you can look at this and see all the different elements and they’re all important components. But for Santa Fe to be Santa Fe, the strategy has to fit together.
What was your reason for moving to Santa Fe initially and what type of house did you look for?
Well, my wife is an architect. I do whatever she says. And her father was a builder. So she’s been around construction projects. She also grew up in Glenwood Springs, Colorado, and is well aware of the significance of the environment you live in and the quality of life and the importance of living in harmony with nature. We came here 20 years ago on a visit and bought a house and that’s that. Same house. Adobe. It’s a good place for us to do family things. We’ve got a couple of kids who visit from time to time.
How does your job as mayor tie into home and your concept of home. Has that changed for you being mayor as opposed to being a resident?
Everything matters, and you see it with so much immediacy. And nothing is unimportant. The other thing is, when we’re talking about housing what we’re really talking about is home. And Santa Fe has a sense of place. Like a home is not a house, right? Or flip that the other way: Most people say a house is not a home until you make it your own.
So we’re not just trying to build housing. We’re trying to build homes. And Santa Fe is a home where people are connected to place, to each other, to history. One of the reasons we did so well during COVID was because there’s a sense of place here. People take care of each other. And while you and I may not be related directly, what we saw during COVID was people taking care of each other as if they were related. That doesn’t happen everywhere. That happens when people have homes, where the place is alive in their daily existence. So that’s really the magic. And the name “Home” really captures it. Houses can be a commodity, but a home is a special thing. So the magic of Santa Fe is in the sense that it’s a home.