Q&A with Mayor Alan Webber

Housing was the key issue when Mayor Alan Webber first took office back in 2018, and it remains an acute concern for almost every Santa Fean and those looking to relocate to Santa Fe. And it has only become more so—locally and nationally—since the pandemic. We recently sat down with his Honor to talk about the city’s housing challenges and what he and his administration are doing to grow Santa Fe while maintaining what has made it so attractive over the centuries.

Alan Webber, 43rd mayor of Santa Fe, serving since 2018

Is housing the all-consuming issue—for you and for Santa Feans?

I’d say in every city in the country, housing is the highest concern of every mayor and every resident. People want housing that’s affordable to them. They want their kids and grandkids to be able to live in the community. Employers want their workforce to be local. We all want our police and firefighters to be local. We want our teachers and nurses to be local. At the same time, in a city like Santa Fe that is so much about history and quality of life and design, you can’t accept growth just for the sake of growth. It has to be directed, it has to be controlled. And it has to be balanced against sustainability, water and other factors that are all part of the fabric of the community.

