July 2008 was the last good time to be a for-profit builder of affordable housing.
Mortgages were easy, Homewise and the Housing
Trust offered second mortgages for low down payments, and Lehman Brothers’ collapse, the trigger for a worldwide economic catastrophe, was on no builder’s horizon.
Many of us doing affordable housing knew it wasn’t enough. Rising prices were keeping many from homeownership. The condo-conversion craze was over, but the resultant dearth of rental apartments was causing concern.
It’s also when city councilors decided to have voters decide on imposing a transfer tax on the sale of expensive homes. It failed in the subsequent 2009 March election. By then, the housing collapse was a shocking reality on its long slog of mind-numbing disbelief. Housing prices fell. A $750,000 house in July 2008 was worth $500,000 a year later — a collapse in value across the price spectrum that took 10 years to recover.
It’s different now, no question. What’s not different is debating how best to tax — and whom — to feed the city’s Affordable Housing Trust Fund. Now, like then, the end of taxing is the same, but the means are a morality play in which divisiveness starts among affordability advocates and grows citywide. And that was before Nextdoor.
One tax — a transfer tax — says rich out-of-towners falling in love with Santa Fe are causing increases in what people will pay for a house. All true, so make them pay.
Another tax — a property tax — says it’s a problem affecting the entire community, so everyone in the community should pay a little.
Then, like now, many favored the second option, but not enough to win the day. The tax-the-rich element of advocacy got their answer then and will get another one soon, probably the opposite. Meanwhile, the “little tax for everybody” question never gets asked.
Why not? Why not ask them both in November?
Back then, the new super-smart head of community development and affordable housing, Kathy McCormick, was asked why she thought voters would not approve a slight increase in property taxes but would approve a transfer tax.
She cited experience in Boulder, Colo., where just such a question was put to voters. It was soundly defeated. Her take on Santa Fe’s demographics led her to believe the same for here.
I disagreed. My take on Northern New Mexico and its longtime residents was an instinctive spirit of cooperation and basic democracy. Survival depended on acequias. Everyone kept acequias alive. Everyone took care of their share and helped others when needed. It is the culture of untold generations.
Boulder is a 19th century Manifest Destiny experiment with the good fortune of a university and stunning beauty. Santa Fe almost always passes ballot bond questions. People give, complain and keep giving.
I believe the same would be true for an affordable housing property tax question put to voters in November.
While it doesn’t just tax the rich like a transfer tax does, it’s graduated and hits them hardest because of higher values. They also pay big time on purchased homes because of “tax lightning.” That’s when a longtime owner, with property taxes legally limited to no more than 3% per year regardless of market value, sells his or her house. The purchasers face “tax lightning” because property taxes at market value get paid at closing.
There is no reason why both measures can’t be on November’s ballot. If one prevails, so be it. If both pass, double good. If neither, we know where the community stands. My guess is both pass. Santa Fe would win.
