Last week’s column was about vigas. This week, it’s dinosaurs and their connection to vigas.
You know the dinosaurs. They’re the life-size masterpieces near the N.M. 14 onramp to northbound Interstate 25, including a T. rex bursting out of the side of a big steel shed.
The connection is through Larry Wilson, the spray-foaming genius behind Thermal Coatings and Insulation, the company he formed in the mid-1970s. Wilson’s been gone for over a decade, but his legacy lives on in the industry he pioneered and those massive beasts that Santa Feans and wide-eyed tourist have enjoyed for nearly 30 years.
Larry started out spraying attics and walls. But when Las Campanas came on in the late ’80s, foam roofs busted wide open.
Most Las Campanas neighborhoods have 14-foot height restrictions. But when you build a McMansion, you’ve got to have a “great room,” which typically means ceilings as tall as possible. On the other hand, you’ve got to meet energy codes. Sprayed polyurethane atop vigas and decking was the surefire solution.
Before modern insulation, vigas supported tons of dirt or, if the owners could afford it, granular pumice mined from the Jemez Mountains. The materials acted nominally as insulation and could be raked and smoothed to pitch into the canales. Both materials are illegal now and must be removed when new roofs are needed.
Changes to the building code after 2006, which effectively outlawed vigas as structural members, meant trusses and plywood had to be installed above vigas with fiberglass insulation in the deep cavities. It was a blow to techniques pioneered by Wilson. Despite that, the industry continued to grow even with the senseless rule changes for vigas and beams.
Aaron Lewis, co-owner with Matt Segura of Southwest Spray Foam, continues to carry on Wilson’s industry-leading professionalism. Lewis, 57, began spraying with Wilson 40 years ago and was the guy at the end of the hose who shaped the dinosaur’s musculature as the foam went on shaped window screening attached to rebar and wires.
Wilson had created small clay models to help a granddaughter with a school science project and then was inspired to blow up the scale to life-size. He was a true Santa Fe character but also a great marketer. The dinosaurs are testament to the flexibility and durability of spray foam.
Segura married Wilson’s granddaughter, Channell. They met in kindergarten, so Segura grew up around the family and has become one of the country’s leading experts on spray foam roof applications. Segura swears Santa Fe foam roof applicators are the best in the country, mainly because of decades of industry experience.
In many ways, it’s an art. Any good professional can lay down an even coating an inch or two thick, but when the foam is used like dirt once was, meaning a gentle slope over the span of the roof with graceful valleys leading to canales, that takes a practiced eye.
Some worry about off-gassing, but polyurethane foam is everywhere, including the cushion you’re probably sitting on. It’s dangerous and toxic to the guys on the hose, which is why the best indicator of a company’s professionalism is how well they protect their workers. Lewis and Segura’s crews operate in full hazmat suits. When spraying indoors in closed environments, fresh air is piped into the suits.
That’s the industry standard, but it’s not the law. It speaks to their commitment to high standards for an industry pioneered in Santa Fe.
