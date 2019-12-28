For me, 2019 was completely unpredictable. For the first time since toddling off to preschool, I didn’t wake up and go somewhere every morning. The year dawned in semiretirement, which at a certain age is a dignified way of saying unemployed.
A similar predicament was faced at the start of 2009, when the affordable green subdivision I was building hit the brick wall of the housing crash. My world changed overnight. Panic hit the industry both locally and nationally. It was still new enough for us to be semioptimistic, as builders and developers by nature are, but we had no idea the worst was yet to come.
I was one of the lucky ones. The opportunity to move from the unpaid board of directors president to becoming the paid executive officer of the Santa Fe Area Home Builders Association presented itself and I grabbed it.
In 2009, the circumstances were beyond my control; 2019 was intentional. Did I mention builders and developers are optimistic? We’re also impatient. Moving on from running one of Santa Fe’s great nonprofits to go back into the private sector felt safe. Big stuff was on the horizon.
Tierra Contenta, where I managed the construction of over 200 homes, was about to rise from a decade of dormancy. Sign me up! The midtown campus was slowly changing from amorphous to solidity. A legacy project! Rumors of Las Soleras switching from single-family subdivisions built by mega-builders into a high-tech campus of apartments and offices stirred the imagination.
Oh well, there’s always next year.
A lot of good stuff did happen in 2019. Recommendations from Mayor Alan Webber’s task force on affordable housing were articulated and prioritized. The Santa Fe Housing Action Coalition gathered momentum as a political force.
The lowest-hanging fruit of action proved more contentious than thought, but sensible rules for rentable casitas on thousands of Santa Fe properties were enacted in June. This month, the rules for affordable rental units in multifamily projects were revised and expanded to a menu of compliance options.
A new land use director with a résumé of accomplishments was hired to bring the office into the 21st century. Her equally competent husband was hired to manage the city’s developable assets, including shepherding the complex search for possible developers of the midtown campus. They have departed, but I’m optimistic what they wrought will flourish in 2020, even without them here to guide it.
Oh yeah, and unlike the free and unsolicited advice I dished out for a decade as the head of the local homebuilders association, I’m now getting paid for what I know.
As the ever-optimistic and impatient builder, here’s some prognosticating for 2020:
u The city will find a way to finance key road and spine infrastructure for Tierra Contenta in exchange for holding the Housing Trust’s feet to the fire when it comes to maximum sustainability guidelines for all subdevelopers.
u A new publicly traded developer will be one of those Tierra Contenta subdevelopers because of a willingness to accept sustainability principles — especially water conservation.
u A revised Las Soleras master plan will be proposed, even as new multifamily projects there get underway under current zoning.
u A small infill subdivision will be the first to explore modular construction to maximize affordability, sustainability and shorten labor-shortage time delays.
u Joseph Montoya and Alexandra Ladd, county and city affordable housing experts, will fashion cooperation agreements to determine how new affordable housing bond money will be used.
u City councilors and county commissioners will agree to put a property tax mill levy on the ballot in November to ask voters if they are willing to pony up to stimulate affordable housing development.
u Voters will go to the polls in November, not just to express their fervent opinions on President Donald Trump, but to overwhelmingly vote to tax themselves a bit to benefit our community.
Always the optimist …
