A recent My View column in The New Mexican by environmental scientist Lena Hakim suggested the city should reverse its decision to build a pipeline to carry treated effluent from the wastewater treatment plant south of the city to the Buckman area near the Rio Grande, where deep city wells, a river diversion and a drinking water treatment plant are located.
Her science was sound — that subsurface flows of a river system are as important as surface water in the flowing river. But her conclusion — stop the pipeline — is not.
That pipeline could be just the ticket to ensure Santa Fe has water to serve future growth without adding demands for new water supplies.
At a December City Council meeting, many spoke in opposition of the pipeline, citing downstream users, which must never be ignored in the West. But which downstream users are we talking about?
Some were concerned for the quality of effluent delivered directly into the surface flows of the Rio Grande, so they were worried about downstream users in southern pueblos, Albuquerque and beyond.
Others were concerned for those downstream from the wastewater treatment plant along the Santa Fe River basin. Those historic downstream users in La Cieneguilla and La Cienega, whose lifeblood has been the Santa Fe River basin, but not necessarily the river itself, was Lena Hakim’s point. But back to the Rio Grande.
The pipeline need was posited on the speculative assumption that if we can’t use it for Plan A, we could always consider Plans B and C. Plan A is to challenge the state engineer, who rules over all surface and subsurface water, to agree that “return flow credits” are not mythical.
That logical theory is that if we dump a gallon of our wastewater into the Rio Grande at a point below our Buckman Direct Diversion, which we built to siphon off our legal allotment of flowing water coming through the continental divide tunnel from the San Juan River to the Chama River and then into the Rio Grande, then we could potentially double our allotment. Downstream users can treat that polluted, albeit diluted, water with their own diversion treatment plants.
Water Division staff also noted that if Plan A isn’t approved, we could inject that water into the aquifer tapped by the city’s Buckman well fields, depleted from years of overuse. That aquifer is fed from the Nambé and Tesuque River basins. Except state law says wastewater injected into aquifers must be treated to drinking water standards.
That brings up Plan C, which is to upgrade the capacity and technology of the treatment plant connected to our diversion plant and treat the piped effluent to quality now coming out of our faucets. That means a lot more money, and triggers an “ick” reaction in some, but it is by far the most virtuous cycle. It reduces our dependency on the Rio Grande, San Juan River or Chama River, and Buckman well fields are rested and recharged from normal flows.
It could also mean resting the original city wells in the heart of the city. Those are the wells that destroyed the springs that historically welled up along the Santa Fe River, especially in La Cienega, where those subsurface flows hit the volcanic basalt dam created above La Bajada.
That piece of geography is why La Cienega, which is Spanish for The Marshes, exists. Not so much from the surface flows of the river. By the time historic acequia users from Canyon Road to Agua Fría village got their share, there probably wasn’t a lot of flow left in the river itself.
Rest the inner-city wells and build stormwater runoff check dams with diversion ponds along the Santa Fe River, and the ojitos of La Cienega will spring back to life. Even if there’s only a life-sustaining trickle in the flowing river.
