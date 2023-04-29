The Santa Fe City Council passed a resolution Wednesday to contract for “pallet houses” that could wind up in a village cluster near you. It’s for 25 units at $14,000 apiece.

Google search “pallet house” and images come up as one expects — structures made of wooden shipping platforms fastened together to make walls. As a struggling carpenter building a workshop 30 years ago from pallets rescued from the city dump when citizens could still scrounge, I knew it could be done.

But that’s not what the city is planning, although it’s working with an Everett, Wash., company called Pallet and its Pallet 64 model. It is 64 square feet of living space.

Contact Kim Shanahan at

kimboshanahan@gmail.com.

