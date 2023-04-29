The Santa Fe City Council passed a resolution Wednesday to contract for “pallet houses” that could wind up in a village cluster near you. It’s for 25 units at $14,000 apiece.
Google search “pallet house” and images come up as one expects — structures made of wooden shipping platforms fastened together to make walls. As a struggling carpenter building a workshop 30 years ago from pallets rescued from the city dump when citizens could still scrounge, I knew it could be done.
But that’s not what the city is planning, although it’s working with an Everett, Wash., company called Pallet and its Pallet 64 model. It is 64 square feet of living space.
Pallet was founded in 2016 by Amy King, an entrepreneur with a mission and a penchant for word play. She knew it would confuse, but she was drawn to the original definition of pallet, meaning a temporary place to sleep on a straw-filled mattress. She also designed a flat-packed product bundled and shipped on pallets, the wooden platform kind.
At 64 square feet, they are tinier than tiny houses. There’s no plumbing, but they do have heating and air conditioning. A 20-amp electrical service powers LED lighting and plugs with enough juice for a mini-fridge, hotplate or toaster oven.
The structures are tough, with 10-year expected lifespans. Floors, walls and pitched-roof ceilings are assembled in an hour by Pallet 64 crews. Wall panels are surfaced with thick, fiberglass-reinforced plastic attached to energy-efficient and rigid insulation. Windows in front and back allow natural light but are high enough for privacy, and the solid front door has a keyed lock for privacy.
The company has built and delivered nearly 4,000 cabins in 21 states, with more than 100 village settings. Pallet also can advise communities on homelessness issues and provide guidance on moving projects forward with wraparound services and community engagement.
As a “benefit corporation,” meaning driven by mission over profits, it walks the talk. More than 50% of its workforce are “second chance” employees who have experienced homelessness, substance abuse or incarceration. Or all three. For some, it’s their first chance at success and for others, the third of fourth. Social services support and living wages are provided for all.
Santa Fe has a long and proud history of professionals whose commitment to assistance is matchless, but the problem persists. As does community wariness. Addressing homelessness has been a signature feature of Mayor Alan Webber’s administration.
Soon after Mayor David Coss was elected in 2006, he created the Blue Ribbon Task Force to End Homelessness in Five Years. Chaired by current County Commissioner Hank Hughes, one success was purchasing and remodeling an exotic pet store called Pete’s Pets into a shelter renamed Pete’s Place.
I was the contractor of record for building permits, and volunteer architect Vahid Mojarrab designed interiors for group sleeping and eating. With city help, volunteers from Interfaith Community Shelter made it possible and continue to do so. Even then, however, we knew not everyone could be compelled to come out of the cold to sleep in bunk beds in an open room.
It was before the tiny house movement, but roll-off shipping container housing was in vogue. As a task force member, I wondered if we couldn’t find a remote location with group showers and garbage collection and public transportation, not unlike a state park campground. The idea was scoffed at then, but apparently no longer.
With the right location and the right service and security providers, Santa Fe may soon see a Pallet 64 village in the community. Accolades from communities with such villages show there’s nothing to fear.