Zozobra is burned and gone, but Santa Fe Wine and Chile Fiesta is on the September horizon. The most terrifying thought is that there could be a lack of activity between Labor Day/Zozobra and the ABQ International Balloon Fiesta in October. What, Lollipops, am I supposed to do for over a month — drink alone? To eliminate that inevitability, restauranteurs got together 32 years ago and came up with the Santa Fe Wine and Chile Fiesta. Brilliant, Chile Poppers, because the Fiesta has saved me from putting myself into a medically induced coma from now until the Fiesta begins at Fort Marcy/Magers Field on September 21. (Sizzlers, I promise there won’t be any leftover ash from the Big Z in your wine).
At this year’s Fiesta, you’ll meet Mary Hallahan, the organization's new executive director, alongside our favorite production director, Greg O’Byrne. Sweethearts, what would we do if we didn’t have Greg’s handsome Irish face smiling at us over a glass of wine? Golly, Greg, it seems like only yesterday that I saw you first at Pasqual’s, then Santacafé, then at Coyote Café after that, and now, almost 30 years later, we still trust your taste in wine and chile. As you yourself said, “I’m still sippin’ and roastin’ after all these years.” Babies, that’s the way, uh-huh, uh-huh, we like it.
You know, Sugar Lumps, it doesn’t always have to be some kind of fiesta to have a good time. Our newspaper, the Santa Fe New Mexican, hosted a summer picnic for its staff, and I found a picture of our serious editor, Phill Casaus, in a not-so-serious stance, lobbing a bright and full water balloon at his wife, Kathy. Pumpkins, I don’t think she spilled a drop.
Butter Beans, it seems the real estate market in Santa Fe has stayed so busy that Realtors have not had much time to change offices. Qualifying Brokers, on the other hand, have occasionally taken time out to move — e.g., Drew Lamprich took retiring Gregg Antonsen’s place at Sotheby’s. And now Matt Desmond has landed at Santa Fe Properties to take over as QB for Liz Cale, who is itching to get back into sales. Fortunately for Matt, over-qualified is not a criterion for rejecting a Qualifying Broker. His background is in almost everything — work in the renewal energy industry, experience in residential and commercial sales, negotiating transactions involving state/local planning and use commissions, and a vast knowledge of the internet and social media (vital for success in today’s market). To keep his mind and body in harmony, Matt is also an endurance athlete, an Ironman triathlete. There’s a saying, “If it looks too good to be true, then it probably is.” In Matt’s case, it’s good and true.
Kittens, how about our other favorite endurance athlete, triathlon expert and popular two-term governor of NM? Yeah, Honey Buns, you know I’m talking about Gary Johnson, the 2016 Libertarian candidate for president. He was advocating for legalization of marijuana back in 1999, so I’d say that in addition to everything else, he’s a visionary. He had a big celebration with his fiancée of 14 years (?!?) in April when legalization finally came about in this state. Oh, yes, his long-term, long-time fiancée is Kate Prusack (Santa Fe Properties). It takes an athlete to appreciate an athlete, but Kate put her foot down when it came to joining Gary in his latest ultra-endurance event, the Tour Divide. This year, because of fires and flooding, the 2600-mile trek stretched into almost 2700 miles, starting in Banff, Canada, and ending in Antelope Wells, NM. There’s no entry fee and no prize, just the self-satisfaction of knowing he’s the second-oldest finisher in this year’s Tour Divide. Regarding Gary’s time of 26 days, 18 hous and 59 minutes, Kate said, “I’m too much of a girl to go that long without changing my bike shorts — a day is still my limit.”
Last month I was at Garcia Street Books to hear Mark Cross in conversation with author Jamie McGrath Morris, who wrote the biography, Tony Hillerman: A Life. Mark’s original Encyclopedia of Santa Fe and Northern New Mexico was loaded with information that we found very useful. Now, with the 10th Anniversary Edition of it, we still get the catalog of people, places, arts, cultures and colloquialisms unique to our City Different and surrounds, but fortified with at least 170 new entries. The encyclopedia is updated to include things such as Meow Wolf (formally opened in 2016), protests of 2020 (the obelisk affair being one), Pueblo canes (symbols of authority), additional colloquialisms (e.g., “born here all my life”) and more. This book, along with his recent A Tale of Santa Fe: Betty Stewart in the City Different, are musts for Realtors’ closing gifts to clients and for rental agents as coffee table books in their property rentals, as well as for the rest of us, Chile Lovers, so that we can all understand the language of Northern New Mexico.