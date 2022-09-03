Darlings,

Zozobra is burned and gone, but Santa Fe Wine and Chile Fiesta is on the September horizon. The most terrifying thought is that there could be a lack of activity between Labor Day/Zozobra and the ABQ International Balloon Fiesta in October. What, Lollipops, am I supposed to do for over a month — drink alone? To eliminate that inevitability, restauranteurs got together 32 years ago and came up with the Santa Fe Wine and Chile Fiesta. Brilliant, Chile Poppers, because the Fiesta has saved me from putting myself into a medically induced coma from now until the Fiesta begins at Fort Marcy/Magers Field on September 21. (Sizzlers, I promise there won’t be any leftover ash from the Big Z in your wine).

MaryHallahan 922.jpeg

Mary Hallahan, Executive Director, SF Wine and Chile Fiesta.

At this year’s Fiesta, you’ll meet Mary Hallahan, the organization's new executive director, alongside our favorite production director, Greg O’Byrne. Sweethearts, what would we do if we didn’t have Greg’s handsome Irish face smiling at us over a glass of wine? Golly, Greg, it seems like only yesterday that I saw you first at Pasqual’s, then Santacafé, then at Coyote Café after that, and now, almost 30 years later, we still trust your taste in wine and chile. As you yourself said, “I’m still sippin’ and roastin’ after all these years.” Babies, that’s the way, uh-huh, uh-huh, we like it.

MCross 922 (1).jpg

Mark Cross’ revised encyclopedia, an important addition to our libraries of Northern New Mexico.

