Darlings,
Ch-ch-ch-ch-changes. When I saw that on the billboard for the Silver Saddle Motel on Cerrillos Rd., I had to slam on the brakes and pull into the parking lot to see what was going on. Uh-huh, Pumpkins, ch-ch-ch-changes are happening there. (Where’s David Bowie when I need someone to sing?) Lucky for me, the property manager, Greg Scargall, just happened to be on-site when I popped in the office, and he filled me in on the latest. New owners purchased the property in February of last year (meaning 2022; I can’t get used to 2023 yet). The motel is getting a facelift. The historic charm will remain — the motel is starting its 65th year — but it will now be The Mystic Santa Fe. Another landmark gets a makeover. I wonder, Lambykins, will that cute little vintage truck reappear near the entrance?
Last month, I caught up with Cia Thorne (glassblower extraordinaire) having coffee with James Johnson (Executive Director, Make Santa Fe) at their favorite morning place, the Java Joe’s on Siler Rd. Cia (daughter of the famous but retired Realtor, Tori Warner Shepard) has been a tenant of Siler Yard: Arts + Creativity Center for about six months now, so I wanted to find out how she was liking it. Or not. Kittens, her enthusiasm was palpable.
It’s affordable housing for artists, those people who historically have made Santa Fe more interesting than it already is and who have contributed to the richness of the surrounding beauty. What a concept, Honey Buns, trying to keep these creative, talented people in a town that is frequently no longer affordable for them.
Well, Siler Yard, the sustainable 65-unit complex is now at capacity and has been since last spring. Cia loves it for myriad reasons. One, its location is close to her work (she’s at Liquid Light, a few doors down from Counter Culture on Baca St.). Two, it’s basically right across the street from Make Santa Fe, which is on All Trades Rd., and where Cia is a member. And three, it’s a stimulating environment filled with other creatives in the same community. That’s myriad enough, I guess. Cupcakes, Cia’s New Year’s resolution is to continue living the independent life of an artist in an affordable living situation in her hometown of Santa Fe.
Realtors have New Year’s resolutions, too, Licorice Sticks. I share a few of these with you today, knowing that Realtors are like everyone else and their resolutions are often out the window by about the 2nd of January.
David Woodard (Sotheby’s) resolves to complete his quest for a classic Citroën, one from the early 1950s. Such wheels are rare and hard to find, if not harder in a place like New Mexico, so his search has expanded internationally. A determined car buff, David will probably achieve his goal this year.
Freddie Sue Gatewood was the QB at Realty One, but since Chris Harris left to form his own company (H & H Real Estate), Freddie Sue is now the QB plus the Managing Broker of Realty One. Her resolution is to grow the company by recruiting seasoned associate brokers who like Realty One’s business model — which Freddie Sue wholeheartedly believes is the best biz model in the real estate industry. For more info on this, talk with Freddie Sue. Be sure to get a ride on her Harley first, Daredevils: it will scare you into paying attention.
Patrick Walker (Berkshire Hathaway) keeps his resolution simple: to become a scratch golfer. In 2023. Here’s how the USGA defines a male scratch golfer: he’s able to hit tee shots an average of 250 yards and can reach a 470-yard hole in 2 strokes. To attempt this, Patrick will likely be golfing every day instead of selling real estate. In 2023.
Ashley Margetson (Sotheby’s) says of resolutions, “I never make ’em because then I break ’em.”
David Gibbons (Thaddeus Design) moved here years ago to design some memorable houses that Realtors loved selling. Ah, but then he left to live on the Delaware shores. Yes, Lemon Drops, but like so many we know, he returned and retired. He found a place in La Mesilla where he could paint, sculpt and draw beautiful renderings for other architects. Tired of the solitude, Dave has resolved to find a place in Santa Fe so he can rejoin old friends and colleagues for a quick lunch or a morning coffee. Dave’s like Winnie the Pooh: “I always get to where I’m going by walking away from where I’ve been.”
Dear Hearts, as we finish our 3rd year of COVID, I’m ready to walk away from 2022 and enter this new year with a whole lot of love and laughter. It that’s a resolution, Love Bugs, I hope it’s not out the window by tomorrow.
So long, Sweetpeas.
Until next time,
Oakley