A-tisket a-tasket, a green and yellow basket, I wrote a letter to my love, and on the way I dropped it. Songbirds, how many May baskets did you receive last week, and how many people did you catch for a quick kiss? I wonder, as I do about so many things from my past, does anyone still make lilac-filled May baskets that appear on the porch after a ring of the doorbell and the sound of retreating footsteps? Or does today’s home-security camera immediately identify the intruder, thereby eliminating all further romantic endeavors? Cupcakes, everything has got-ten so much more complicated, hasn’t it?
Less complicated but still fun was last Friday’s national celebration, Cinco de Mayo. It has become a day to celebrate the colorful Mexican-American culture, its rich heritage, tasty cuisine and lively music. Sugar Pops, it has also assured our very own Santa Fe Margarita Trail a permanent place in Santa Fe’s annual events. Now in its sixth year, the Margarita Trail helps us discover and visit all the participating restaurants. Love Bugs, one more tequila sunrise, please, before José Cuervo and I kick out the lights. (Would that be considered cultural appropriation??)
Even less complicated is Beverly Chapman’s news. Coldwell Banker Mountain Properties recently merged with Coldwell Banker Select Real Estate, meaning that, of primary importance to Beverly (QB at CB Mountain Properties), the remodeling of CBMP’s future office space at 132 E. Marcy Street will move full-speed ahead. Ever since leaving CB’s office space on Old Pecos Trail (now home to the Sommer Udall Law Firm), Beverly has been renting space on Washing-ton Avenue and most of the Realtors have been working remotely. This merger with CB Select, headed up by Dan Jacuzzi, CEO of Coldwell Banker Select, affords the CBMP Realtors an affiliation with 1400 Realtors in six states AND a brick-and-mortar office. Finally, Bev thought, a place to gather for office meetings, a place to brainstorm with colleagues again. Chickadees, the possibilities are limitless.
Another move of note is Artisan Title’s move to its new location at 200 W. De Vargas Street. Well, Gummy Bears, the acquisition happened almost a year ago, but the remodeling/renovating took six months. (That’s what happens when you buy a more than 75-year-old structure that’s had the same tenants for more than 40 years: it needs a few more electrical outlets.) But the best part of this move? Plenty of PARKING. It makes me think that Paige Bradley (owner/escrow officer) and John Salinas (owner/title officer) love this location even more than being next door to Sage Bakehouse — which essentially means that parking in this town is more seductive than Sage’s cinnamon melt coffee cake. Let’s face it, Dumplings, now Grub Hub will always have a parking space when delivering the coffee cake.
One more title company story ... Steve Riemann (owner/president of Santa Fe Title) told me that Shaddock National Holdings acquired Santa Fe Title, Steve’s brain child and baby on Don Gaspar Avenue. Steve was tired of the huge risks that go along with owning a title company, but he hesitated to sell to a big underwriter: he felt that big companies end up absorbing the business into their own brand and culture; moreover, they may or may not keep the employees. Steve still loved the title business, so he wasn’t ready to give it up. Then along comes Shaddock National Holdings. Shaddock offered Steve the opportunity to keep Santa Fe Title’s brand, its staff and its business procedures. Voilà. Now Steve can keep his employees and conduct business as usual. He will remain president of SF Title for three years, and after that he can continue as a consultant to the company. Sweethearts, how do we say in English, “Everything’s coming up roses”?
A new rose on the horizon for your reading pleasure is Ghost with Two Hearts, the latest novel by author Michael French. Many of you remember Michael as Pat French’s partner in their legendary French & French Fine Properties Real Estate. But he’s also an accomplished (and published) author of more than 22 books. A brief synopsis of Michael’s latest: In trying to find himself, a successful but unhappy software engineer makes a long-overdue trip to Japan, taking with him a samurai sword plundered by his grandfather in WWII. Adrian is determined to find its rightful heir. Doing the morally right thing, he hopes, will make him feel better about his life.
Michael and Pat French, as joint leaders in our real estate industry, were looked upon as mentors to many. Lois Sury mentioned and underlined this when she received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Santa Fe Association of Realtors dinner in March. Her first foray into real estate was on staff at Christopher Webster and Associates. Lolli-pops, way back before Sotheby’s was on our radar, Neil Lyon (at Sotheby’s today) was the QB at Chris’ office. Other notable Realtors there were Deborah Bodelson, Mark Raddin and Warren Thompson, to name a few. Deborah and Mark talked Lois into getting her real estate license. Philip Gudwin (F&F) talked Lois into joining French & French. French & French folded into Sotheby’s. That’s where Lois is today, 28 years later. The Many Lives of a Realtor, a brief biography of 2023’s recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award.
