“The House of Eternal Return.” Eternal Return, what an optimistic idea, I like it. When I mention the House of Eternal Return, you immediately know that I’m talking about Meow Wolf. Lollipops, have you ever thought about how instrumental Meow Wolf has been in transforming the Siler Rufina District? The Rufina Taproom is practically across the street, and it’s busy all the time. Palo Santo Designs developed The Studios at 1300 Rufina Circle, and they liked it so much that they moved their offices there, joining Kakawa Chocolate House, Photo-Eye Bookstore, Poulin Design Center, Sacred Garden, etc.

I spoke with Leslie Giorgetti (Keller Williams/Santa Fe) who is a principal in Palo Santo Designs with her husband, Mark Giorgetti. Leslie not only lists and sells real estate, but she also works in development acquisitions, so I wanted to find out what their latest project is. They always have one. I wasn’t disappointed, Love Bugs.

Leslie Giorgetti, always planning a new project with her husband and partner, Mark.
Deborah Basani loves watching the birds and bees join her in one of her gardens.
Doctors Rosen and Anderson discuss their business platform in their medical practice.

Out and about: Returning sustainably again and again

