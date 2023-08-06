Out and about: Returning sustainably again and again

“The House of Eternal Return.” Eternal Return, what an optimistic idea, I like it. When I mention the House of Eternal Return, you immediately know that I’m talking about Meow Wolf. Lollipops, have you ever thought about how instrumental Meow Wolf has been in transforming the Siler Rufina District? The Rufina Taproom is practically across the street, and it’s busy all the time. Palo Santo Designs developed The Studios at 1300 Rufina Circle, and they liked it so much that they moved their offices there, joining Kakawa Chocolate House, Photo-Eye Bookstore, Poulin Design Center, Sacred Garden, etc.
I spoke with Leslie Giorgetti (Keller Williams/Santa Fe) who is a principal in Palo Santo Designs with her husband, Mark Giorgetti. Leslie not only lists and sells real estate, but she also works in development acquisitions, so I wanted to find out what their latest project is. They always have one. I wasn’t disappointed, Love Bugs.
The Studios at Parkway is “underway” as we speak. At 1899 Parkway, Palo Santo Designs is constructing eight buildings comprising a total of twenty-nine units designed for office/warehouse use. Phase one comprises fifteen units. Gosh, Gummy Bears, eleven of them are already under contract, telling me that flex-use space like this is in demand. Again, this location is right around the corner from Meow Wolf. Which means that Tortilla Flats is only a couple of blocks away, which then means that good red chile is at your fingertips.
Kiddos, I bet you remember the award-winning Modern Farmhouse that was a winner in three categories in the Hacienda, Parade of Homes in 2020. No? Well, Butter Beans, it was a product of the Palo Santo Design team, and it is the home of the Giorgettis. It’s very memorable to me for many reasons, one being that 2020 was the unforgettable Year of the Pandemic, so the Parade of Homes Tour was virtual. But even more importantly, the farmhouse and guesthouse are excellent examples of taking sustainability to its highest level with LEED certification, utilizing solar voltaics, energy efficiency and rainwater reuse for both irrigation and toilet flushing. Today, I’m especially intrigued by sustainability, since I’ve apparently become obsessed with eternal return.
That led me to listen to an interview with Mark Giorgetti on KTRC, where he discussed his interest in sustainability. He pointed out that New Mexico has one of the oldest sustainable building materials around—adobe.
One more word about KTRC Talk Radio, 1260 AM or 103.7 FM. Rey Post's show on Sundays at noon, All Things Real Estate, is in its 14th year. That’s sustainability, Sugar Lumps. Richard Eeds (the Richard Eeds Show) has now added Rey to his show on Thursday afternoons at 3:00, Rey’s Real Estate Recommendations. Potato Bugs, I can’t decide if I care about what Rey has to say, or do I simply like his radio voice. But I still tune in.
Another person of interest when it comes to sustainability issues is Deborah Basani (owner, Bees’ Knees Landscaping Design). Her whole goal when designing a garden area is to promote interspecies’ connections and sustainability. Deborah is happiest when the birds and bees love her gardens as much as she and her clients do. Not surprisingly, she was influenced by grandparents whose passion for growing everything organically was passed on to her. An accomplished artist who moved here from Colorado, Deborah naturally found a Realtor who understood her stylish sensibilities. Hello, Peggy Fino (Keller Williams/SFe), whose name is synonymous with style.
Dearest Readers, all this interest in sustainability makes my head swim. What’s it all about, Alfie. I learned something new just the other day. We now have carbon neutral funerals. This is a procedure that helps the earth gently transform bodies into nutrient rich soils. In other words, Jelly Beans, my lifeless body can be composted to create life after death. Aha, eternal return is mine. That, coupled with the Elizabeth Whitefield End-of-Life Options Act that went into effect in NM a couple of years ago, means I can choose to have my final cocktail party (as long as I have a terminal illness, of course) and then be composted to live again as a tree.
Oh, happy day, Sugar Pops, I’m calling my friends, Dr. Rosen and Dr. Anderson, to let them know my plan. Their business platform for their medical practice is making home visits instead of office visits, and to enable their patients to live well. But if that should change, they are available to help make the transition. As one of them said, “Many medical treatments are available, some work and some do not. But this one is 100% effective, it works every time.” Naturally, I’m not ready now—heavens, I don’t even have an illness, let alone a terminal one. But when and if I do, sustainability is the answer. What kind of tree do I want to grow up to be?
So long, Sweetpeas. ... Until next time,
Oakley
Out and about: Returning sustainably again and again