I love Santa Fe summers. Lollipops, that is hardly news. We all love Santa Fe summers — low humidity, high sunshine, cool evenings, music on the Plaza, open air operas, what’s not to love? Mosquitoes?
All of the above, and then some, are the things that have kept Justin Svetnicka (Barker Realty) here all his life. The “then some” naturally includes his wife, Kristin Sargent (Barker Realty), and their son, Ayden.Cream Puffs, it seems family has a way of centering a person, which can lead to looking to the future, which can lead to goal-setting, which can lead to making a business plan, which can end up being much bigger than just getting a new puppy. Justin’s business broker’s eye led him to dream of owning a family business. Hello, Barton’s Flowers.
The flower shop had made it possible for the former owners, Chris Hill and Stephen Jones, to move here from Chicago in 2015, but Chris wanted to seriously pursue his art career (see his sculptures at Lewallen Galleries). Time to let the shop go, they thought. Let someone else pursue the next dream. Hello, Kristin and Justin.
The Barton family must be very proud today, knowing that Barton’s Flowers has been in business continuously since 1962, never missing a beat (or a boutonniere), even during the pandemic. Tulips, the location has changed at least three times, and the owners more than that. But think of all the dreams the shop has made possible. Situated right next door to Mucho on Llano and St. Mike’s, the shop's location is very nostalgic for Justin. When he was a kid, this place was a baseball shop, his hangout.
Sugar Lumps, the entrepreneurial spirit lives in the hearts of many people in the real estate industry. Gordon Stephens, a home inspector for the last five years, recently branched out and formed his own company, Gordon Stephens Home Inspections LLC. With 35+ years’ experience in the maintenance and construction of homes, becoming a home inspector seemed a natural progression. From UNM graduate with a B.S. in math, to a Santa Fe ski instructor, to a skilled carpenter/cabinet-maker, to an ASHI (American Society of Home Inspectors) certified home inspector, Gordon has come a long way, baby.
When I tracked him down to get this info, I caught him on the fly — fly fishing, that is. It was a beautiful day, his home inspection on Windsor Creek was completed, so he grabbed his gear and was on his way to catch and release. Using this method, the fish live to swim another day, so the fly fishermen say. “The fish always win, and that makes me happy,” says Gordon.