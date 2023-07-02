Nature lessons
Darlings,
Only two more days, and it will be the Fourth of July, a historic day that John Adams said “should be solemnized with pomp and parade, with shows, games, sports, guns, bells, bonfires and illumination from one end of the continent to another.” Hmm, my little Firecrackers, not much has changed in almost 250 years, except today we dance around with sparklers instead of dancing around a bonfire, and — we hope — no gunshots will be fired from one continent to another. That would truly be a nonevent to celebrate.
These next few days will give me time to ponder what Independence Day means to me. How “independent” am I, really? Take my dog, Camilla, for example. She’s very independent. Pooh Bears, if you remember, I found her on the Española Humane Society website. Hers was the last picture to pop up in their adoptable dogs section. I fell in love with her face. (You know you’re not getting another dog, ever … and one second later you’re … adopting a dog.)
Then, when I went to meet her and found out the shelter had named her Camilla, well, Pumpkins, that was it. As fate would have it, so they say.
This little Papiranian (part papillon/part Pomeranian) weighs all of six pounds, and because of her black-and-white coloring, she could be mistaken for a skunk. Oh, no, I learned to my horror: great horned owls kill and eat skunks for a snack. That ended our late evening walks.
Anyway, when I got her last October, she was Camilla, the Queen Consort. Today, she is the Queen (of hearts). She knows it, too. I mean, Cupcakes, to paraphrase the lyrics of “Ain’t that a Kick in the Head”: “How lucky can one gal be / I kissed her and she kissed (licked) me / Like the fella once said, ‘Ain’t that a kick in the head?’” (as sung best by the “King of Cool” himself, Dean Martin).
In addition to extraordinary animal shelters, both Santa Fe and Northern Mexico have many other perks to perpetually entertain me. For instance, we have institutions like the Video Library, which rents videos, and the Old Santa Fe Association (OSFA). OSFA has been around since 1926 (and the “Vid” since 1981). Just think, Sugar Pops, 1926. That’s almost 100 years—longer than the King of Cool was around.
I ask you, Dearest Readers, are we lucky or what? Here we are with one of the nation’s oldest community preservation groups at our fingertips, and all their events are open to the public. Since its beginning, the Old Santa Fe Association has existed to “help preserve the architectural heritage and cultural traditions of one of the nation’s most historic cities.”
OSFA Executive Director Dr. Adam Fulton Johnson has added a monthly book club, which met for the first time last month, at the Travel Bug. Author Mark Cross led a discussion about his book, A Tale of Santa Fe: Betty Stewart in the City Different. Intrigued by the idea of a book club focusing on the architecture and culture of Santa Fe and surrounds, I called Adam for more info.
Adam, who is from Santa Fe but who moved away for a few years while he got his M.S. in architectural history from MIT and his Ph.D. in history from the U of Michigan (zowie), told me that membership in OSFA is all of $35/year. Another zowie; it’s a better deal than one dinner at Geronimo’s. Honey Buns, even if I wanted to spend my $35 on a soak at 10,000 Waves, for instance, I could still attend any of the OSFA events since they’re all open to the public. I’m all in, Love Bugs, waiting for the next book club assignment.
In the meantime, I have plenty of things vying for my attention: the Eight Million Gods gallery in Truchas, the talented Bird Man (Warren Berg) on Tano Road and the Iris Queen here in Santa Fe. Sugars, if you went to the 40th annual Santa Fe Iris Society Show in DeVargas Center on May 20, you would’ve seen my friend, Paul Hill, surrounded by blue ribbons. He swept the competition and won all the awards except Best Species. “So what happened on that one?” I queried.
“I’m a hybridizer,” he told me. “I have been since I started more than 35 years ago, and my Ricochet Romance Iris — the result of hybridization — has won the National American Iris Society Award of Merit for the last three years.” I thought to myself, “Oh, my God, people must hate you because you won everything except Best Species, and that’s only because you’re a hybridizer.” Out loud, I simply asked, “What’s a hybridizer?”
Paul enthusiastically explained that he gets iris plants from other growers (his favorite hybridizers are from Australia and Oregon). Then he cross-pollinates them to produce his own seedlings. Darlings, this is a process that requires attention, patience, time and skill. His Ricochet Romance is a result of that process.
All of this piqued my interest enough to do further research. In going deeper, I found this: “It is wise to grow equally assertive varieties together so the more timid of the two is not engulfed by the other.” I sighed. Every inch of nature holds a life lesson for me.
So long, Sweet Peas . . .
Until next time,
Oakley
P.S. I must confess, Cream Puffs, I did not win the HGTV-sponsored Boss Builders’ Smart Home. But I’m recovering. Slowly.