Darlings,
Mea culpa, mea culpa. Last month I was so carried away thinking about my mother and marijuana that when I got an email from John Ruybalid (Reverse Mortgage Professional with American Advisors Group) reminding me that Mother’s Day was the 8th, and not the 1st, I mostly was thrilled to see that John read my column. Honeybuns, I do know this: Fathers’ Day is in two weeks (I triple-checked this time), and my father, were he alive, would decline a gummy right along with my mother. Hmm, Love Bugs, that may be why they stayed married for more than 65 years. Surely that can’t be the only reason.
Butter Beans, I have some diversion therapy for you, in case you are weary from all the smoke and forest fires. A local celebrity, our favorite piano player/singer/entertainer extraordinaire, Doug Montgomery, has a brand-new venue. I’m serious, Songbirds. Doug finally resigned from Vanessi’s after almost 40 years. He’s now at Rio Chama Prime Steakhouse. When Rick Pedram (CEO of Santa Fe Dining, Inc.) caught wind of Doug’s resignation, he seized the moment and offered Doug the President’s Room, complete with a Bechstein grand piano. Doug’s show at Rio Chama is 6:30–9:30 p.m. on Sunday and Monday evenings, May through December of this year. However, because Rio Chama doesn’t take reservations, and because Doug has a very large and loyal fan base, you should get to Rio Chama about an hour before he starts his show. That way you get a good seat close to Doug and the Bechstein. Little Warblers, his new venue is a high note for me because the food and drinks there are as good as his music, and the President’s Room has great acoustics.
Darlene Streit (Sotheby’s) has added another venue to her big real estate stable. A major producer, Darlene recently moved to Florida, where she joined the Corcoran Group. Today, instead of covering only the high desert, Darlene now also covers the waterfront —Wellington, Palm Beach and West Palm. Her success is so legendary in Santa Fe that she would not have given it up were it n ot for her husband, Tommy Gardner, who (literally) breathes much easier at sea level, meaning the Palm Beach area. Darlene’s plan is to continue supervising her Santa Fe team while cracking the real estate code in Florida. Cupcakes, this tells me that the name Darlene Streit will be connected to SFe real estate until who knows when. Until the cows come home?
Dear Hearts, a question I often ask myself is, Is there a particular “success gene” inherited by people who succeed in their chosen field? For a clue, I looked to Realtors and their children who then grow up to become Realtors. Is there a genetic predisposition to a real-estate addiction? Victoria Warner-Stratton (Sotheby’s) grew up in Santa Fe, moved to California, where she was in the TV/movie business, then moved back to Santa Fe and followed in the real estate footsteps of her mother, Tori Warner Shepard. You see, Kittens, that could be an addiction to Santa Fe or an addiction to real estate: a “which-came-first, the-chicken-or-the-egg?” question.
Alexa Keesing (Keller Williams) is another one with a famous last name in Santa Fe real estate. Her grandfather, Walt Keesing, Jr., moved out west from New York, first to Taos, but then to Santa Fe after he met his future wife, Dorothy Mae, at La Fonda (Santa Fe’s original match.com, long before technology). Walt opened his first real estate office, The Santa Fe Agency, in La Posada in 1956. Tom Keesing (Alexa’s father) got his real estate license on his 21st birthday and joined his father at The Santa Fe Agency in 1973. The Santa Fe Agency was the “training ground” and starting point for many of our real estate industry’s best and brightest: Mike Baker, Bob Lee Trujillo, Pam Wickheiser, Robert Frank, Chuck Atwell, Joel Faye Bennett, Fran Hill, and on and on . . . . So you see, Doll Babies, Alexa’s second language growing up was “real estate-ese.” Soon after she graduated summa cum laude from UNM Anderson School of Management, she got her license and was selling real estate in Albuquerque. Now she’s expanding her reach to Santa Fe. I guess you’d say Alexa’s carrying on an old family tradition.
Marigolds, we all remember with great fondness the real estate pro Robbie Dobyns (1949-2022). His daughter, Andrea Dobyns (eXp Realty), also grew up speaking real estate-ese, because she had Robbie as her mentor until his death in March of this year. Robbie started out working for his uncle, Alva Simpson, who owned the huge Alva Simpson Ranch, which was sold to AMREP in 1972. We know it today as Eldorado.
A proud Santa Fean, Robbie was a walking encyclopedia of the history of our city (he lived on Old Santa Fe Trail when it was still College Street). Robbie loved Santa Fe, he loved real estate and he loved sharing his skills with people starting out in this business. He was never too busy to take the time to help. He was a Realtor at French & French Fine Properties for many years, but his last stop was at eXp Realty with daughter Andrea. Nothing made Robbie prouder than his daughter and her accomplishments in real estate. Andrea is this year’s President of the Santa Fe Association of Realtors, she’s a member of the board of directors for New Mexico Association of Realtors, she’s crazy busy selling real estate, and in her spare time (?) she teaches gymnastics to young kids. Good god, Lemon Drops, I’m worn out.
So long, Sweet Peas….
Until next time,
Oakley Talbott